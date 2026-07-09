Electric bus registrations rise 28.5% in June; PMI Electro emerges as market leader

Electric bus registrations in India grew to 731 units in June 2026, driven by central schemes like PM E-Drive and aggressive state-level procurement, with PMI Electro leading the market.

Electric bus registrations in the country rose 28.5% year-on-year to 731 units in June from 569 units in the corresponding month last year, as government-backed procurement gathered momentum. Electric buses accounted for 4.6% of the 15,751 buses registered during the month, up from a 4% share of the 14,292 buses registered in June 2025, signalling a gradual increase in electrification of the bus segment.

Market Leader Leaderboard

PMI Electro emerged as the market leader in the electric bus segment in June, registering 176 buses to capture around 24% of total registrations. PMI Electro’s registrations more than tripled from 57 units in June last year. Switch Mobility followed closely with 175 registrations, up from 126 units a year earlier, while JBM Auto slipped to fourth position with 118 registrations, down from 163 units in June 2025, when it was the market leader.

Olectra Greentech registered 127 buses during the month, while Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles and Tata Motors were distant contenders with 42 and 20 registrations, respectively.

The rise in registrations comes as deliveries under the Centre’s PM E-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa schemes have begun gathering pace after the award of large procurement contracts over the past year. Together, the two schemes aim to deploy over 24,000 electric buses across cities, with tenders for around 20,000 buses already awarded. The remaining procurement for nearly 3,600 buses is currently under bidding.

The June registration figures reflect the early execution of these orders, with buses beginning to enter service across state transport undertakings. Around 1,500 electric buses have been deployed since January across Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha, while the country’s largest-ever tender for 10,900 electric buses, awarded in December 2025, is now entering the delivery phase. Industry executives expect monthly registrations to accelerate as manufacturers ramp up supplies against the growing order book.

ALSO READ Nissan returns to midsize SUV race with Tekton

“The pace of electric bus penetration was relatively gradual in the initial phase, largely reflecting the time required to complete tendering and procurement processes. With tenders now concluded for approximately 80% of the e-buses under the two central government schemes, we expect deployment across public fleets to accelerate in the coming months,” said Amit Bhatt, Managing Director-India, International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT).

This resulted in the electric bus registrations growing nearly three times faster than the overall bus market, which expanded 10.2% during the same period.

Bhatt said the momentum is no longer limited to central government programmes. Maharashtra has already concluded tenders for more than 5,000 electric buses, while Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are at various stages of finalising large procurement plans, creating an additional pipeline of demand beyond the Centre’s schemes.

State-Level Expansion

Policy support is also expected to underpin the next phase of adoption. Under the Government of Delhi’s new electric vehicle policy, all new public transport buses inducted for intra-city operations must be battery-electric. The policy also mandates a phased electrification of school bus fleets, requiring schools to convert 10% of their buses within two years of notification, 20% by the third year and 30% by March 2030. Public and institutional electric buses will continue to receive a full waiver of road tax and registration fees until March 2030.

Delhi also plans to double its public bus fleet to 14,000 buses by FY29 from around 7,000 currently, with most of the expansion expected to be electric. Combined with the Centre’s procurement programmes and state-level tenders, the planned fleet additions are expected to significantly increase electric bus penetration over the next few years.