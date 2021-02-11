Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

It has been informed that while the vehicle model is specified to provide a 312km range on a single charge, the vehicle owned by the said customer has never provided a range of more than 200km.

In a strange case, the Delhi transport department has issued a show-cause notice to Tata Motors. According to PTI, this is in response to a Tata Nexon EV customers that his car is not giving the range as claimed by the manufacturer – 312km. In fact, the user says that his car has never exceeded 200km on a single charge. It is a fairly new car as it was bought on December 3, 2020. “It has been informed that while the vehicle model is specified to provide a 312-km range on a single charge, the vehicle owned by the said customer has never provided a range of more than 200 km,” the show-cause notice issued to Tata Motors read. Now, that’s a serious bit here as the claimed range is more than 100km than what the customer actually seems to claim that he gets.

Update

A Tata Motors spokesperson said

We are in receipt of the mentioned notice and are taking all possible measures to address the concern. The range at single full charge (312 km) for the Nexon EV is basis the certification received from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which is the official body that independently tests all mass produced vehicles under standard/defined test conditions before they can be offered to customers. As with conventional vehicles (with IC engines), the actual range achieved in EVs is dependent on AC usage, individual driving style and the actual conditions in which the vehicle is driven.. The range achievement is also a function of familiarity with the new technology, and customers report improvements upwards of 10% within 4-6 weeks of familiarity. Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has consistently grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle with nearly 3000 families enjoying the pleasure of owning and driving it. We receive several positive testimonials from our customers and are encouraged to see them exploring places with Nexon EV and sharing their experiences

Our take

While the matter is under sub judice, it wont be fair on our part to comment. However, when we regularly test cars or motorcycles for their mileage, the claimed mileage is rarely achieved. This is because the claimed mileage is tested under certain conditions, mostly on an even surface and with fewer traffic conditions around. As we are aware, our road conditions are far from perfect and given the ever-rising number of vehicles on the road, traffic too is a concern. So, there is always a difference between what is claimed and what we actually get.

