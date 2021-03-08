Ola Electric teases upcoming e-scooter with 240 km range: India launch details, expected price and more

The upcoming EV from Ola will go up against the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in the premium electric scooter segment in India.

Ola Electric has started the construction of the world’s largest scooter factory. The 500-acre mega factory is being made in Krishnagiri in the state of Tamil Nadu and this new facility will not only cater to the demand in India but will act as an export hub for Ola Electric as well. With the new plant, Ola Electric will be exporting electric scooters to some global markets like Europe, Asia and Latin America. The upcoming state-of-the-art facility will have an annual capacity of 10 million units and will start operations in the year 2022. Now, very recently, the company has teased its upcoming electric scooter for India. The teaser image shows that the upcoming Ola’s first-ever electric scooter will have its styling very similar to that of the Etergo Appscooter.

For starters, Ola acquired Amsterdam-based brand Etergo last year in May and with this acquisition, the company had announced its entry into the premium electric scooter segment in India. The Etergo Appscooter was first revealed in the year 2018 and the same delivers a claimed range of up to 240km on a single full charge. Now, it would be interesting to see if the India-spec model will offer a similar figure or a much lower number. Moreover, the Appscooter comes with an acceleration of 0-45 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and this certainly makes us look forward to the Ola EV.

In terms of prime features, the Ola electric scooter should get all LED lighting along with bits like fully coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and more. The premium electric scooter segment in India currently has some challenging players like the Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and also, the TVS iQube. Since all these are sub Rs 2 lakh scooters, expect Ola Electric to launch its offering at a competitive price point and we are expecting a figure of close to Rs 1.25 lakh. Official India launch of the electric scooter will likely happen later this year.

