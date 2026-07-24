The first gold medal winner of the Commonwealth Games 2026 was unveiled on July 24 (Friday) as England’s Mark Swan secured the yellow metal in Men’s Lightweight Powerlifting competition. With this, the Englishman also became one of the first three medalists of Glasgow 2026 as Nigeria’s Roland Ezuruike and Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin won the silver and bronze medals in the same event.

How the Gold Was Won: A Photo-Finish Tie-Break

The men’s lightweight para powerlifting event went down to the final attempt, delivering one of the most dramatic finishes of the opening day. Swan, who won silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Paris 2024 Paralympics, finally climbed to the top of the podium.

The Winning Lift: Swan posted a massive second-attempt lift of 222 kg to move into the provisional gold-medal position.

The Tie-Break Twist: Swan finished level with Nigeria’s Roland Ezuruike on 153.9 formula points. He secured gold under the official tie-break regulations, with his higher successful lift of 222 kg proving decisive over Ezuruike’s 185 kg.

The World Record Attempt: Swan attempted 232 kg on his final lift in a bid to equal the world record. Although the attempt was ruled a no lift, he still clinched gold after defending champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin of Malaysia failed to clear 230 kg on his final attempt.

Who is Mark Swan? Profile of the Champion

Hailing from Seaham in County Durham, England, the 25-year-old’s journey to the top of para powerlifting is a testament to family support, resilience and perseverance.

Humble Beginnings: Swan discovered powerlifting at the age of 16 through the Dwarf Sports Association UK, benching 70 kg on his very first attempt.

Father’s Homemade Rack: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Swan’s father—who has battled cancer for more than six years—built him a makeshift wooden bench and rack at home so he could continue training while gyms remained closed.

International Track Record: Swan holds European junior records and has now established himself among the sport’s elite after winning silver at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the Paris 2024 Paralympics before claiming his maiden Commonwealth gold in Glasgow.

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The Indian Connection: Ashok Misses Out on a Medal

India’s Ashok produced a spirited performance in the high-stakes final but ultimately fell just short of a place on the podium.

Solid Performance: Ashok successfully lifted 200 kg to finish with 143.8 formula points.

Fourth-Place Finish: Needing a heavier final lift to move ahead of Malaysia’s Bonnie Bunyau Gustin in the formula-point standings and claim bronze, Ashok fell short on his final attempt, finishing fourth overall.

At a Glance: CWG 2026 Men’s Lightweight Para Powerlifting