Okaya Faast F2F e-scooter launched at Rs. 83,999 

Okaya EV has launched its new electric scooter called Faast F2F at a price of Rs. 83,999, ex-showroom. The budget electric scooter claims a range of 70-80 km on a single charge and a top speed of 55 kmph depending on the load. The electric scooter is available in 6 colours – black, blue, green, grey, silver and white.

The electric scooter is powered by a 800W-BLDC-hub motor, paired to a 2.2 kWh Lithium ion – LFP battery gets a 2-year warranty on the battery and motor. Okaya claims that the Faast F2F takes 4-5 hours to get fully charged and has three driving modes: Eco, City and Sports and rides on 10-inch wheels.

For features, the Okaya Faast F2F gets telescopic front suspension, rear shock absorbers, remote key, and a digital instrument cluster.

Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “With the launch of Okaya Faast F2F we have set the new standard for top-quality and reliable EVs in India several notches higher. With its distinctive and reliable safety features, we have appealed to a much wider range of consumer segments. Comfortable and stylish Okaya Faast F2F is energy-efficient and equally supported by our competent after-sale services. We are confident it will emerge as the perfect choice for the people looking to switch to electric mobility at affordable price.”