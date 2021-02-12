Murugappa firm Tube to foray into 3-wheeler EV production with up to `200 cr outlay

The company has reported a profit of `107.07 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to `78.27 crore, during the same period a year ago, an increase of 37%.

By:February 12, 2021 8:34 AM
electric vehicleFor representational purposes only

The board of directors of Tube Investments of India (TII), part of over `38,000-crore Murugappa Group, on Thursday decided to take a plunge into manufacturing of electric vehicles. The board of directors of TII has approved the proposal for foraying into the manufacturing and sale of three-wheeled electric vehicles with an outlay of up to `200 crore. TII elected MAM Arunachalam (also known as Arun Murugappan) as the chairman of the board of directors with immediate effect. Currently, he is its non-executive and non-independent director. He has been associated with the Murugappa Group since 1991 and has worked in the marketing and commercial functions in Parry Confectionery, TI Cycles and Prodorite Anticorrosives and was president-strategy & business development of EID Parry India.

Meanwhile, the company has reported a profit of `107.07 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to `78.27 crore, during the same period a year ago, an increase of 37%. TII revenue for the quarter was at `1,309 crore as against `976 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Engineering segment revenue increased to `733 crore from `502 crore, cycles and accessories segment contributed `234 crore (`146 crore) and metal formed products income stood at `393 crore against `370 crore, during the quarter, TII acquired controlling stake of 53.16% in CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

For consolidation purposes, the company has considered the acquisition date as November 30, 2020 and hence the company’s consolidated results include results of its subsidiary CG Power and Industrial Solutions for a period of one month namely December 2020.

MAM Arunachalam, chairman, TII said : TII has delivered strong results driven by the overall revival in the economy and easing of the lockdown restrictions for Covid-19. The company is witnessing improved performance in most of its segments and expects that this momentum is likely to continue, as the economy, which has started showing signs of revival, improves further.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Racing Team India prepares for 24 Hours of LeMans: Makes Asian LeMans Series debut

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Grave lack of awareness on traffic rules in India, Ford Cartesy Survey finds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Tata Nexon EV customer files complaint citing range issues: Tata Motors responds

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Michelin invests $30 million on new tyre recycling plant in Chile: To be ready by 2023

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built cafe racer by Kromworks: Unique, retro but futuristic

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

MG Hector petrol-CVT launched in India: Price, features, pros and cons

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Updated Royal Enfield Himalayan launched: Capable ADV now gets navigation, new colours

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

Toyota to launch two new electric vehicles in 2022: Forecasts 18% sales to be EVs by 2030

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

2021 MG Hector CVT SUV India Launch LIVE: Price, Specs, Features, Images,

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Upcoming Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser exhaust sound leaked in video

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Audi e-Tron GT EV range revealed: Most powerful Audi ever to rival Taycan, Model S

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

Maruti Suzuki NEXA crosses 13 lakh sales: 19% of Maruti's total sales in India

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

February 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 37,000 off on Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Alto

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

New 2021 Triumph Bonneville range to debut on this date: Here's what to expect!

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Will Robotics replace manual labour in the car/bike manufacturing industry?

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Rapido bike taxi launches Rental service in these 6 cities: Fare structure and packages explained!

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

Porsche India's Instagram account hacked: Cats of Instagram take over grid

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan India launch tomorrow: Starts reaching dealerships

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

Renault Kiger to be launched on this date: All you need to know about the latest compact SUV

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities

eBikeGo to begin EV battery recycling: Exploring partnerships with e-waste management entities