The Infosys share price is under significant selling pressure after its Q1 results, but the rest of the tech majors have been bucking the trend in July 24 trade. This also brings the two leading IT sector stocks in focus. How does Infosys fare against TCS. The first quarter of FY27 showed that India’s two largest IT services companies were no longer telling exactly the same story.

Infosys reported a softer quarter, lowered the upper end of the FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance and acknowledged that softer pricing and AI-led productivity gains were weighing on growth expectations. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) opened the year with stable revenue, industry-leading profitability, strong deal wins and continued cash returns to shareholders.

Even as both companies continued to report strong AI-led demand and large transformation contracts, their management commentary suggested different operating conditions. TCS focused on execution, expanding AI partnerships. Infosys spent a significant part of its earnings discussion explaining why its revenue outlook became more conservative despite maintaining its operating margin guidance.

Dividend payouts also remained a differentiator, with TCS declaring an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for Q1 FY27 while Infosys continued with its existing capital allocation framework after its FY26 final dividend.

Infosys vs TCS: Growth remained positive, guidance revised

The biggest difference between the two companies after the Q1 FY27 earnings season lay in their forward commentary rather than their reported numbers. Infosys’ revenue for Q1 FY27 grew 1% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, with acquisitions contributing around 1.1 percentage points, implying flat organic growth. The company reduced the upper end of the FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 1.5% to 3% from 1.5% to 3.5% earlier, while increasing the assumed acquisition contribution to 170 basis points from 20 basis points.

Management attributed the revision to weaker-than-expected volumes, a client programme termination in Europe, lower pricing improvement, higher AI productivity expectations and reduced spending by a European automotive client. At the same time, Infosys retained its FY27 operating margin guidance of 20% to 22%, signalling that profitability remained manageable despite slower growth.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, “We saw strong traction across the six areas of growth in our AI strategy, Hexagon. We see client work, for example, in building agents for processes, work on data, in AI, in modernization and, of course, in coding tools.”

TCS, meanwhile, reported Q1 FY27 revenue of $7,624 million, remaining flat sequentially and rising 2.7% year-on-year. The company also reported an operating margin of 24% and net income of $1,460 million, supported by continued large deal momentum and AI-led transformation programmes. It announced an order book worth $9.5 billion during the quarter and said enterprises continued to prioritise spending on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud modernisation and digital engineering.

K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, “We delivered a strong order book of $9.5 billion, including a marquee AI-led transformation deal with SKF, while continuing to add clients across key revenue bands and scaling our AI business to a $2.6 billion annualised revenue run rate. “

Infosys vs TCS: Margins, shareholder payouts divergence

Profitability remained one of the clearest differences between the companies in Q1 FY27. TCS reported an operating margin of 24.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while net margin stood at 19.2%. The company also generated net cash from operations of $1,310 million, equivalent to 93% of net income, and declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. The numbers reinforced TCS’ long-standing focus on cash generation and regular shareholder distributions even while continuing investments in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Infosys reported an EBIT margin of 21.1% for Q1 FY27, improving by 20 basis points sequentially despite revenue pressure. Management said wage revisions, AI investments, productivity pass-throughs and acquisition-related costs would create headwinds during FY27, but these would be offset through Project Maximus, higher utilisation, currency benefits and a lower onsite delivery mix.

Salary increases by Infosys were scheduled in two phases, with most employees receiving hikes in October 2026 and the remaining employees in January 2027. While Infosys did not announce a fresh dividend alongside the quarter, its capital allocation remained supported by a strong balance sheet and operating cash generation, although the market’s immediate attention remained fixed on its lower growth outlook rather than cash returns.

Infosys vs TCS: AI spending stayed resilient

Artificial intelligence remained the common thread across both earnings announcements, although the way each company described its progress differed. TCS positioned AI as a business that was already contributing meaningfully to revenue and client engagement. The company said its AI business had reached an annualised revenue run rate of $2.6 billion during Q1 FY27 and highlighted several large transformation engagements built around AI, including an $800 million contract with SKF.

During the quarter, TCS also expanded partnerships with Anthropic, Mistral, Google Cloud and Oracle, launched its Global Value & Innovation Centres business unit and introduced SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe. The company said enterprises continued to invest in AI-led optimisation, software engineering, cloud modernisation and platform simplification despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President and Chief Operating Officer, TCS, said, “Q1 was characterized by strong growth across several services. We won multiple AI-led transformation deals with our dual commitment to AI-led optimization as well as innovation-led outcomes. We signed strategic partnerships with Anthropic and Mistral expanding our AI ecosystem.”

Infosys also described AI as a fast-growing business, but management acknowledged that AI was creating productivity gains that were influencing revenue growth assumptions. AI revenue accounted for 8.2% of total revenue in Q1 FY27 and continued to grow at a double-digit sequential pace over the last several quarters.

While both companies continued to benefit from rising enterprise spending on artificial intelligence, Infosys highlighted the rapid scaling of its AI business across client engagements. The company said AI services accounted for 8.2% of its total revenue in Q1 FY27, with AI revenue growing at a double-digit quarter-on-quarter pace over the last several quarters. Infosys also said more than 80,000 delivery employees are using coding tools such as Cloud Codex for client projects, reflecting broader adoption of AI across software development and modernization initiatives.

Infosys added that it was seeing strong traction across all six pillars of its Hexagon AI strategy, spanning AI agents, data and AI, modernisation and coding tools. Parekh said, “We saw a strong acceleration in our AI business, with AI revenues for the quarter at 8.2%. This is growing at double-digit quarter-on-quarter over the last several quarters. With this momentum, we see long-term relevance of our services for our clients. From the delivery team, over 80,000 employees are working today on coding tools such as Cloud Codex for our clients.”

However, the company said higher AI productivity expectations formed one of the reasons for reducing FY27 revenue growth guidance. Management maintained that AI remained an opportunity rather than a threat, but indicated that productivity benefits and pricing dynamics would increasingly become part of client negotiations, especially in large transformation programmes.

Infosys vs TCS: Leadership changes

Apart from quarterly performance, Infosys announced a major leadership transition. The board appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as Chief Executive Officer Designate with immediate effect, and he is expected to take over as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 1, 2027, after Salil Parekh completes his second term. Dash has spent more than three decades at Infosys and currently leads multiple industry verticals. The company said the transition would provide continuity while it continued investing in AI-led services and enterprise transformation.

TCS did not announce any management transition and instead concentrated on execution. The company reiterated its commitment to disciplined investments while maintaining profitability.

Taken together, the first quarter of FY27 showed that both companies continued to benefit from enterprise demand for AI-led transformation, but their near-term outlooks diverged. TCS entered the year with stable profitability, strong deal conversion and continued shareholder payouts, while Infosys retained confidence in margins but acknowledged that growth would likely remain constrained by client-specific factors, softer pricing and AI-led productivity gains through the rest of FY27.

Infosys vs TCS: Key Metrics at a Glance (Q1 FY27)

Metric TCS Infosys Revenue $7,624 million, flat QoQ, up 2.7% YoY 1% QoQ growth in constant currency; acquisitions contributed around 1.1 percentage points, implying flat organic growth Operating Margin 24.0% EBIT margin of 21.1% Net Profit $1,460 million Rs 7,770 crore Large Deal Wins $9.5 billion order book $3.6 billion large deal TCV, 61% net new AI Business $2.6 billion annualised revenue run rate AI revenue at 8.2% of total revenue Dividend Interim dividend of Rs 12 per share No dividend announced with Q1 FY27 results FY27 Guidance No formal revenue guidance Constant currency revenue growth revised to 1.5% to 3.0%; EBIT margin maintained at 20% to 22%

Source: Company filings and management commentary.

Infosys vs TCS: Brokerages views

Brokerages broadly agreed that TCS delivered a better-than-expected start to FY27, supported by resilient execution, healthy deal wins and improving demand commentary. In contrast, they turned more cautious on Infosys after it lowered its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance, although most continued to see long-term value in the stock.

JM Financial maintained a positive stance on TCS, citing healthy execution, resilient margins and improving demand commentary. The brokerage noted that management expected recovery in Manufacturing and Life Sciences during the second quarter of FY27 while BFSI continued to remain stable. It also pointed to sustained AI-led deal momentum and improving client conversations as positives.

On Infosys, however, JM Financial downgraded the stock to ‘Add’ from ‘Buy, lowered its target price to Rs 1,115 from Rs 1,230, implying an upside of 6.5%. The brokerage attributed the downgrade to the reduction in FY27 revenue guidance, weaker-than-expected organic growth, softer pricing improvement, higher AI productivity expectations and reduced spending by a European manufacturing client.

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Nomura remained constructive on both companies but favoured TCS on execution. It retained its ‘Buy’ rating on TCS and raised its target price to Rs 2,590 from Rs 2,570, saying the company reported a broadly in-line quarter with revenue slightly ahead of estimates.

For Infosys, Nomura retained its ‘Buy’ rating but reduced its target price to Rs 1,290 from Rs 1,300, implying an upside of 23.2%. It said the weaker first quarter largely reflected client-specific issues rather than a broad deterioration in enterprise technology spending. While the brokerage reduced earnings estimates after Infosys lowered its FY27 growth guidance, it continued to believe the company’s valuation remained attractive and expected growth to improve once temporary client headwinds eased.

Motilal Oswal reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 2,350, implying an upside of 15%. The brokerage said the company delivered a better-than-expected quarter, with revenue rising 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency and EBIT margin of 24.0% broadly in line with estimates.

It also highlighted management’s expectation of stronger demand in the second quarter, although it cautioned that AI-led productivity gains of 10% to 15% could continue to create pricing pressure as benefits are passed on to clients. Motilal Oswal maintained that TCS remained better placed than peers because of its execution strength, AI partnerships and healthy deal pipeline.

Conclusion

The Q1 FY27 earnings season did not point to a slowdown in enterprise technology spending, but it showed that execution remained the biggest differentiator between India’s two largest IT services companies.

TCS entered the financial year with stable revenue, a 24% operating margin, a $9.5 billion order book and continued cash returns through an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share. Infosys, on the other hand, retained its profitability outlook but acknowledged that revenue growth would be slower than previously expected. The company cited softer volumes, lower pricing improvement, higher AI productivity expectations and client-specific issues in Europe while revising its FY27 revenue growth guidance lower to 1.5-3%.

Disclaimer: This article summarizes third-party financial research, valuation targets, and forward-looking growth forecasts for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Equity investments are subject to market risks, and brokerage estimates are subject to changing market conditions. Investors should evaluate their financial objectives and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making investment decisions.

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