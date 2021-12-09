MG India’s new Rs 10-15 lakh electric car to rival Tata Nexon, Tigor EV: Late 2022 launch

MG Motor which currently sells electric SUV ZS EV will launch an electric crossover vehicle based on a global platform but customised for the Indian market as its next new electric product.

By:December 9, 2021 8:19 PM

MG Motor India today announced that it will drive in an electric vehicle priced between Rs 10-15 lakh by the end of the next fiscal year. This will be the company’s second EV in India. The company which currently sells electric SUV ZS EV will launch an electric crossover vehicle based on a global platform but customised for the Indian market as its next new electric product.

“Our next product after SUV Astor, we have been thinking about an EV and now we have been very encouraged with the absolute clarity from the government side that EV is the way to go,” MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba, said.

Sharing the company’s plans, he added, “We have taken the decision that we are going to introduce an EV by the end of next financial year. On the expected price, he said it will range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh and will target the mass segment of personal electric mobility.”

Clarifying the category of the upcoming vehicle, Chaba stated that it will be “a kind of a crossover and this is going to be based on a global platform, which we are going to develop and this will be an EV for mass market for all the emerging markets, including India.”

For the India market, the upcoming EV will be customised for the range, the regulations in the country and also based customer preferences.

Also read: Vazirani Shul: India’s first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Calling the electric crossover MG’s possible volume driver in India, Chaba states that that the planned EV will be “a tipping point” for the company. Also, to meet the government’s guidelines for the production linked (PLI) scheme for the auto sector, MG Motor India will localise a lot of parts for its next EV.

The list of localised parts could include battery assembly, motors and other parts. MG Motor India’s other offering in the electric mobility segment is the ZS EV which retails in two variants priced at Rs 21 lakh and Rs 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

Hero MotoSports to compete in Dakar 2022 with Two-Rider Squad: Details

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Jeep Compass prices hiked by up to Rs 58,000: Check new price list here

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

Pre-owned car market: Major factors driving the sector’s growth in India

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

In images: Revisiting Royal Enfield Bullet 500 as a pared-down custom Bobber

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

2022 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Top five things you need to know

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Ather Energy opens 25th India experience centre in Surat, 2nd in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieves 1 million sales milestone in six years

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

Tata Safari automatic variants get expensive: Check new prices here

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

BookmyHSRP, Raasta tie up for doorstep delivery of high security plates

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

Mahindra, Jio-BP to explore low-carbon mobility solutions & battery-swapping services

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

New Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car showroom opened in Chandigarh

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Hero Electric sold 7,000+ high-speed EVs in November 2021: Eyes 1 million sales in 5 years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Simple Energy's new plant to beat Ola Electric: Rs 2,500 cr investment over five years

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Plug Mobility, Fortum Charge & Drive to set up 3,200 charging stations in 79 cities

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Vega, BASF unveil Concept Helmet with scratch, fire resistance & more: Details

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new

Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition launched at Rs 78,725: What's new

Lighter, more powerful 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 revealed: All about India-bound 1250 GS rival

Lighter, more powerful 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 revealed: All about India-bound 1250 GS rival

Hyundai's Indian line-up to get 6 EVs by 2028: Rs. 4,000 Crore investment allocated for R&D

Hyundai's Indian line-up to get 6 EVs by 2028: Rs. 4,000 Crore investment allocated for R&D

Tata Motors year-end discounts: Rs. 65,000 rebate on Harrier, Rs. 40,000 off on Safari

Tata Motors year-end discounts: Rs. 65,000 rebate on Harrier, Rs. 40,000 off on Safari