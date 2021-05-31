How to build your own 150 km/h electric motorcycle: DIY instructions for Rs 724

There’s also a list of tools and parts you’ll need, including a 72V motor and a GSX-R750 front end. Plus a 32-minute YouTube video for a bit of handholding while you go through the process.

By:Updated: May 31, 2021 11:41 AM

DIY videos work really well on social media, don’t they? Especially since a lot of people have been home for over a year now due to the still ongoing pandemic. So, how about building an electric motorcycle? Right, bring out your welding tools and get to work. Too far? We thought so. But this video and CAD files could be a great help if you are working on an engineering project in college or even setting up an EV startup, that seems to be quite hip in the automotive industry these days.

There have been several books on ‘how to build a motorcycle’ which are not just guides to actually building a bike but also a good read if you’re nerdy about these things. And until decades ago, you could buy plans for building everything from the frame to engine design.

Now though, no one’s buying those books because technology has raced ahead with computer-aided design. And the good folk at Renewable Systems Technology are offering plans or rather CAD files for $10 (about Rs 724) for building an electric motorcycle that can do 150 km/h. The website adds that the build should cost around $5,000 (approximately Rs 3.62 lakh).

There’s also the 32-minute YouTube video above detailing the process and of course, there’s a long list of parts and tools you’ll need. The build in the video uses a 72V motor and a GSX-R750 front end.

We don’t have any mechanical engineers on our team so we can’t vouch for if the instructions will hand you a multi-million dollar idea or a recipe for disaster but surely there’s a lot to learn.

