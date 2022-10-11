Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

The all-new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter has been launched in India in two variants, Plus and Pro, with prices starting at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how they differ from each other.

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, recently ventured into the electric mobility space with the introduction of its first e-scooter. The all-new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter has been launched in India in two variants, Plus and Pro, with prices starting at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Here we have explained how the Vida V1’s variants differ from each other.

Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro: Range and Performance

Specification Vida V1 Plus Vida V1 Pro Battery capacity 3.44 kWh (removable) 3.94 kWh (removable) Range (IDC) 143 km 165 km Charging time (0-80%) 5 hr 15 mins 5 hr 55 mins Motor power (peak) 6 kW (8 bhp) 6 kW (8 bhp) Acceleration (0-40 kmph) 3.4s 3.2s Top speed 80 kmph 80 kmph

The new Hero Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44 kWh removable battery pack while the V1 Pro sports a larger 3.94 kWh unit. They are claimed to offer a range of 143 km and 165 km per charge respectively. In terms of charging time, the Vida V1 Plus can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5 hours and 15 minutes using the home charger.

The higher-spec Vida V1 Pro will take 5 hours and 55 minutes for the same. Both these electric scooters get a 6 kW (8 bhp) electric motor that offers a top speed of 80 kmph. However, in terms of acceleration, the Vida V1 Pro is a bit quicker in the 0-40 kmph run at 3.2 seconds when compared to the V1 Plus’ 3.2-second sprint.

Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro: Pricing and Colours

Hero Vida V1 Variant Price (ex-showroom) Vida V1 Plus Rs 1.45 lakh Vida V1 Pro Rs 1.59 lakh

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter, Vida V1, has been launched in two variants. While the Vida V1 Plus has been priced at Rs 1.45 lakh, the Vida V1 Pro will cost Rs 1.59 ex-showroom. Also, the Vida V1 Plus is offered in three colour schemes – Matte White, Matte Sports Red, and Gloss Black, but the Vida V1 Pro gets an additional Matte Abrax Orange shade too.

Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro: Features and Warranty

In terms of features, the new Hero Vida V1 electric scooter gets a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen as the instrument cluster with Bluetooth, 4G, and WiFi connectivity. It also gets multiple riding modes, cruise control, an SOS alert button, turn-by-turn navigation, etc. Hero MotoCorp is offering a 5-year or 50,000 km warranty on the electric scooter and a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on the Vida V1’s battery.

