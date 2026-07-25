Apple: The First 50 Years

David Pogue

Simon & Schuster

Pp 608, Rs 1,899

On April 1, 1976, two scruffy 20-somethings, both named Steve, founded a startup. Their goal: To bring the revolutionary power of computers to everyone. Over the next five decades, Apple reshaped the technology and cultural landscapes, introducing the public to breakthroughs like the mouse, laser printing, CD-ROM, WiFi, digital video, home networking, touchscreen phones, and tablets. Deeply researched and lavishly illustrated, Apple includes new interviews with 150 key people who made the journey.

The God Test

Robert Wright

Simon & Schuster

Pp 352, Rs 799

The God Test is the first book to capture the power behind the AI revolution — to clearly explain the breakthroughs that sparked the current wave of advance and compellingly show why this wave will grow in magnitude and meaning. Written by one of our foremost public intellectuals, The God Test argues that we are about to witness the most abruptly dramatic social transformation in the history of our species.

SPECTACLE STATE

Brahma Prakash

HarperCollins

Pp 304, Rs 599

In today’s India, political power does not merely govern as an invisible force. In Spectacle State, Brahma Prakash looks beyond leaders, ideology and speeches, towards everyday life, objects and culture in India — religious processions, street performances, monuments, music and festivals. For it is in these charged liminal spaces that violence appears in the garb of celebration, hate as preservation of self-identity and devotion as display.

FOR WHOSE DEAR SAKE OUR FATHERS DIED

Priya Hajela

Speaking Tiger Books

Pp 336, Rs 599

At the heart of this story is Beant Kaur — sitting on a comfortable chair, shawl wrapped tight on winter nights, gathering her family around her, and telling them who they are. What begins as a granddaughter listening to her grandfather’s half-mumbled memories soon unfolds into something far larger: a deeply personal history that moves from the battlefields of the Anglo-Sikh wars to the uneasy years of British rule, and into the wider currents of a changing world.

It Will Come Back to You

Sigrid Nunez

Hachette

Pp 224, Rs 599

One of the Guardian’s most anticipated books for 2026, It Will Come Back to You is the first ever collection of short stories from the New York Times bestselling, National Book Award-winning author of The Friend. The book takes in 13 stories — never before collected together — from a career spanning three decades, which has seen Sigrid Nunez become one of contemporary fiction’s most distinctive voices.