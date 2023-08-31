Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds adds Arc Vector e-motorcycle to his collection

The e-motorcycle uses a permanent rare earth magnet motor that produces 87 kW/117 bhp, 827 Nm of torque, top speed of over 200kmph.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, best known for his on-screen avatar as Deadpool, has further expanded his personal vehicle collection. The comedy-action hero has brought home Arc Vector, an electric performance motorcycle.

Reynolds has been building his collection of cars and motorcycles for over a decade and is said to be a firm supporter of electric vehicles. The Deadpool star does not just collect and store vehicles, he is often seen riding his various motorcycles round the streets in Los Angeles, too.

Arc Motorcycle, is a British electric motorcycle company, born out of Jaguar Land Rover’s White Space ‘skunk works’, an innovation lab previously headed by Arc Founder & CEO Mark Truman.

Also Read Ryan Reynolds and investors acquire 24% of Alpine F1 team

The EV maker recently entered the North American market with the launch of the Founder’s Signature Edition of the Arc Vector. The Signature Edition will be limited to just two e-motorcycles and only available to North American customers.

The Arc Vector boasts of a forged carbon fibre monocoque frame, body panels and even carbon fibre wheels, each bike is complimented with Rose Gold paint detail throughout, etched leather grips and seat along with black and copper stitching, Ohlins black suspension and a unique chimney plate.

In terms of specs, the e-motorcycle uses a permanent rare earth magnet motor that produces 87 kW/117 bhp, 827 Nm of torque, top speed of over 200kmph. The pure-electric motorcycle utilises the CCS1 Combo charging socket that can fast charge the EV in under 40 minutes. It has a claimed range of 241km.

Mark Truman said: “We are thrilled to be launching in North America and so wanted to do something extraordinary to mark the occasion. In terms of specification, I really wanted to throw the kitchen sink at it and push the levels of personalisation and create something truly bespoke. It’s an honour to be part of Arc, it’s such a magical business, so to have my name on two of the bikes feels incredibly special.”