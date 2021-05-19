“World’s cleanest combustion engine”: Meet Achates 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel motor

This engine is designed to take on natural gas, gasoline, diesel as well as hydrogen fuel.

By:Updated: May 19, 2021 4:43 PM

Imagine having a very high-capacity diesel engine, something in excess of eight litres and used in a truck. Now, one can fathom the amount of smoke, huff and puff this engine will make while carrying a trailer bed. What if we told you that a new 10.6-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine is in development by Achates Power and the company says that this motor is the “World’s cleanest combustion unit”. Less smoke, more fuel-efficient and higher power. On the dyno, this engine hits 440hp of power and a massive 2372Nm of torque. There is potential for more is what Achates says. This diesel engine development started in late 2018 and is funded by Saudi Aramco. Achates took inspiration from the aviation field to build this engine and hence a two-stroke design was selected over the prevalent 4-stroke unit. At present, the engine is being used in the Peterbilt 579, a Walmart delivery vehicle, for testing.

In fact, CALSTART has given this opposed-piston engine an emissions rating of 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour limit for ultra-low NOx. The engine is designed to take on natural gas, gasoline, diesel as well as hydrogen fuel. “You can imagine an engine burning hydrogen basically without any after-treatment system requirement and without any actual emissions coming out of the tailpipe.”, Achates Power’s Chief Technical Officer Fabien Redon was quoted as saying.

Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles may be expensive due to the technology. However, according to Redon, “Another interesting aspect of an internal combustion engine burning hydrogen is that it doesn’t require a very high purity of hydrogen, which opens up the door for low cost hydrogen and different sources of hydrogen as well.” This engine, with hydrogen, though produces a minimal amount of NOx. This can be further reduced by using air recirculation after treatment. The Walmart truck will be rolled out with this particular engine fitted onto it in July.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

More than 2 lakh Royal Enfield motorcycles recalled: Meteor 350, Classic included

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

Mitsubishi India: End of the road or sliver of hope?

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

New Skoda Octavia, Karoq revised India launch timelines out

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

One-way car rentals rise during Covid-19 pandemic: Automation helps make service efficient

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Covid-19 Support! Bajaj Auto extends free service till 31st July amid second wave

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Ashok Leyland announces measures to provide 24/7 service support to its customers

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

Founding Chairman of Honda Cars India, Siddharth Shriram, passes away

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 breaks cover: A worthy R6 successor or just a fully-faired MT-07?

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

TVS Motor Company extends free service & warranty period to next month

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

CESL places order for 300 Tata Electric Vehicles with 250 km plus range

Maruti Suzuki, Zydus opens hospital in Gujarat: Initial start as a 50-bed Covid facility

Maruti Suzuki, Zydus opens hospital in Gujarat: Initial start as a 50-bed Covid facility

Consider including Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs under FAME II: Delhi High Court to DHI

Consider including Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs under FAME II: Delhi High Court to DHI

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe teased: Gets rear-wheel drive, 374hp engine

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Lamborghini model range to be electrified by 2024: 1st fully-electric Lambo to follow

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm, Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen launched: Here's what's special!

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

Instant fall in love S-Class lineup: V12-powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 breaks cover

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

EV batteries that charge 60 times faster: Aluminium-ion tech offers range breakthrough

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs