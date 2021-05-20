Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Worrying about the free service or warranty period of your Tata commercial vehicle getting lapsed during the ongoing lockdown? Here is some good news for you.

By:May 20, 2021 11:06 AM

 

Amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous manufacturers have announced warranty and free service period extensions to offer better convenience to the customers. Tata Motors has joined this very recently and has announced the same for its commercial vehicles. In order to be precise, the company has announced the extension for all its commercial vehicles whose free service and warranty period were scheduled to expire between 1st April 2021 and 30th June 2021. Tata Motors says that this will be a one-month extension and the same will be applicable across all states and union territories of the country. Tata Motors says that it is committed to providing its customers with a smooth and convenient after-sales experience during the ongoing challenging times.

Watch video | Our detailed review of Omega Seiki Rage+ electric three-wheeler:

In addition to the above announcement, the brand has also announced the extension of its multiple after-sales and value-added services. These include an extension of Tata Suraksha AMC for all those with an expiry date during restrictions announced across states in India. The company has further announced a one-month validity extension of all active contracts under Tata Motors Suraksha. Besides, a one-month extension is also being given for customers to avail the AMC services. With all the above announcements, if you are someone who has been worrying about the warranty or free service period of your Tata commercial vehicle getting lapsed during these days with the lockdown in place, no need to worry now.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our Express Drivers YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews, and insightful interviews. Also, we will soon be bringing videos on how to take care of your two and four-wheelers at home during the ongoing lockdown. So, keep watching this space for the same.

