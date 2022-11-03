Volvo EX90 electric SUV teased ahead of November 9 reveal

Volvo has indicated that the battery on the EX90 will be larger than 100kWh and compatible with Volvo’s bi-directional charging system.

Swedish carmaker Volvo has teased its upcoming electric flagship SUV, the EX90 through a bunch of teaser images and a video shared on YouTube. The EX90 will take the stage as the brand’s flagship vehicle replacing the Volvo XC90 from the lineup. The electric SUV is all set to make a global debut on November 9.

The EX90 will replace the XC90 as Volvo’s flagship SUV.

As per Volvo, the EX90 draws inspiration from a yacht to achieve the smoothest flowing surface on a Volvo ever and with a drag coefficient of 0.29, the seven-seater SUV might make even some coupes question themselves.

The teaser is quite blurry but the SUV’s silhouette seems to be rounded and quite sleek from the front with an upright stance that extends to the rear. The illuminated headlight with DRL motifs are quite clear and so are the C-shaped tail lights taken from the S90 sedan.

Being Volvo’s flagship SUV, the EX90 might not hold back on any expense or equipment. Expect a long feature list right from the 19-speaker Bower and Wilkins sound system to heated front seats with massage function etc. A panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, assisted driving including adaptive cruise control and Volvo’s Lidar system will be included. The Lidar system or as Volvo likes to call it as the ‘car’s eye, uses a pulse laser to measure range and detect activity. It has been integrated into the roofline aiding in improved detection like pedestrians walking, up to 250 metres in front of the car even during the night.

Without giving exact numbers, Volvo has indicated that the battery on the EX90 will be larger than 100kWh and compatible with Volvo’s bi-directional charging system. It enables the vehicle to power the house when needed and can also work as a portable power bank, charging or powering devices while on the go.

Since we recently had a conversation with Jyoti Malhotra, MD, Volvo Cars India, and he shared Volvo’s plans to upscale localisation and introduce one electric car every year, it is extremely likely that the EX90 will make it to India after its global launch next year. The Volvo EX90 will rival the BMW iX and the Mercedes EQB in India.