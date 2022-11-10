Volvo EX90 electric SUV revealed with 600kms range; All details

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV gets very modern and slick proportions with razor-sharp edges and boasts safety higher than any Volvo car before it.

Volvo has revealed its latest all-electric SUV which is also its flagship vehicle, the all-new EX90. The Volvo EX90 will catalyse the brand’s aim to be all-electric by 2030 as they promise to reveal one fully electric car each year. The EX90 is Volvo’s third electric model after the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge but the first to be underpinned by a dedicated EV SPA2 architecture.

Volvo EX90 electric SUV: Design and features

The opulent electric SUV has an invisible shield of safety enabled by sensors such as cameras, radars and lidar connected to the car's high-performance core computers. Additionally, Nvidia Drive runs Volvo Cars' in-house software that claims to create a real-time, 360-degree view of the world.

Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd on the EX90.

The SUV also gets a 5G connection as standard to receive over-the-air updates.

The cabin gets a large 14.5-inch vertically oriented touchscreen that features Volvo's Google-based infotainment. The top-spec Ultra trim is the only variant on offer right now and it gets equipment such as a panoramic sunroof, 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system featuring Dolby Atmos and speakers integrated into the headrests. The electric SUV gets a phone key technology as standard whereas the smartphone serves the function of the key for the car.

Volvo EX90 electric SUV: Battery, range

The top speed will be controlled at 180kph for both models.

The Volvo EX90 will be available with a twin-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with two levels of output. The Twin Motor models will be capable of producing 408bhp and 770Nm of torque, whereas the Performance models will crank up 517bhp and 910Nm of torque.

The Volvo EX90 claims to run 600kms on a full charge.

Volvo’s flagship electric SUV will draw power from a 111kWh battery claiming to run 600 kms on a full charge (WLTP cycle). The EX90 supports fast charging and it can juice up from 10-80% in under 30 minutes.

The Volvo EX90 will support ‘Plug and Charge’ mechanism, allowing it to automatically start charging and pay when it is plugged into a compatible charger. It will also get bi-directional charging, allowing it to send power to a home or other appliances, through a bi-directional wall box.

The Volvo EX90 SUV will be built in the USA starting as early as next year and later also in China.