Volkswagen Virtus deliveries cross 2,000 units within two weeks of launch

Volkswagen India has delivered more than 2,000 units of the Virtus mid-size sedan over a period of two weeks from its launch. It is priced from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India launched the new Virtus mid-size sedan earlier this month. It received a phenomenal initial response with more than 4,000 bookings even before its launch. Now, to make the customer deliveries more special, the company has commenced its ‘Big by delivery’, mega delivery program. It is worth mentioning that more than 2,000 units of the Volkswagen Virtus have been delivered over a period of two weeks from its launch.

The newly launched Volkswagen Virtus sedan recently made its way to the ‘India Book of Records’ as well. It created a national record of becoming the only sedan to be delivered to 150 Indian customers in a single day from one dealership. The national record was presented to Volkswagen India’s dealer partner in Kerala, EVM Motors & Vehicles India.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “At Volkswagen India, we are extremely delighted to witness the new Virtus win our customers hearts through its striking design, exhilarating performance and German-engineering. The love, admiration and phenomenal response for the Volkswagen Virtus by our customers can be seen through the mega delivery program organized across India.”

He further added, “We welcome our new customers with great humility and look forward to offering them the best of products and services by Volkswagen.” The Volkswagen Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.21 lakh to Rs 17.91 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor, mated to a 6-speed MT & a 6-speed AT and a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI motor that comes paired with a 7-speed DSG only.

