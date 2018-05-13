Volkswagen issues a voluntary recall: Over 2 lakh Volkswagen Polo affected

German automaker Volkswagen AG has issued a voluntary recall to fix a problem with the rear seatbelt lock on the new Volkswagen Polo. The company said that about 2.20 lakh units of its new Polo would be recalled to address this issue. Adding 191,000 cars of its Spanish unit Seat were also affected.

The company further said that the global recall was limited to markets where Volkswagen Polo cars are sold and the Seat brand does its business. At Seat, the 2017 and 2018 models of its Ibiza vehicle and the 2018 model of its Arona vehicle are affected, it said.

Volkswagen said the recall concerned a technical problem where the rear left seatbelt could be unintentionally released in some rare situations, for example during a fast lane change when the vehicle had five passengers on board.

“At Volkswagen safety remains the main priority and the brand has identified a technical solution: a redesigned belt lock fixture, which will prevent this from happening,” it said in a statement.

It added the check, as well as the implementation of the belt lock fixture, would be free of charge for the affected Polo as well as Seat’s Ibiza and Arona models. In a separate statement, the company advised its customers not to use the middle seat of the affected models until the cars had been fixed.

The brand advises its customers not to use the middle seat of the new Polo until the car will be equipped with the redesigned belt lock fixture," for which it is awaiting final regulatory approval.

VW, the world's largest auto producer with its 12 brands, will begin writing to affected buyers "within the next few weeks", it said. Volkswagen owned luxury brand, Audi stopping deliveries of its latest A6 and A7 models over "irregularities" in emissions controls harking back to the "dieselgate" scandal, which saw VW admit in 2015 to manipulating 11 million cars worldwide to cheat regulatory emissions tests.

With inputs from Reuters.