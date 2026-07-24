Ashish bought his first home a few months ago. The bank approved a home loan with an EMI of about ₹42,000. He earns ₹1.5 lakh a month, so after covering his expenses, he still had a healthy surplus left. He felt confident he could handle the EMI easily.

Ashish is not alone in this thinking. When people buy a home, they usually ask one question: can I afford this EMI right now? If the answer is yes, they assume things will stay this way for the next 20 or 25 years.

This is exactly where the mistake happens.

A home loan is not a one or two year decision. It runs across different stages of your life. Jobs change. Salary growth slows down. Interest rates rise. Family responsibilities grow. Unexpected expenses show up. None of this is visible on the day you sign the loan papers.

So the EMI that feels easy today could turn into your biggest monthly burden a few years later.

That is why the real question is not whether you can afford the home loan EMI today. It is whether the same EMI will still feel manageable five, ten, or twenty years from now. The answer decides whether your home becomes a source of security or your biggest financial worry.

The true cost of an EMI is not today’s salary. It is the next 20 to 30 years of your life.

Most people do a simple sum before buying a home: how much they earn, and how much of that the EMI will eat up. If a decent amount is left over, they call the loan affordable.

But that sum only holds true for today.

Over a 20 or 30 year loan, your life will not stay exactly as it is now. Marriage, children’s education, ageing parents, home repairs and healthcare can start eating into your income a few years down the line. And there is no guarantee your salary will keep growing at the pace you expect.

This is why an EMI that looks comfortable today can eventually squeeze out your other expenses and your savings, month after month.

A home loan is also more than just the EMI. Society maintenance, repairs, insurance, property tax, furnishing, and other costs come out of your pocket too. Skip this math upfront, and the pressure on your household budget builds up slowly.

That is why financial planners suggest a different question. Instead of asking “can I afford the EMI today,” ask “will I still be able to pay this EMI comfortably if things don’t go as planned?” That question is where the real test of a home loan begins.

When a comfortable EMI turns into a burden

No one takes a home loan expecting their finances to get worse. But over 20 to 30 years, some uncertainty is normal, not the exception. That is what can turn a comfortable EMI into a source of stress.

Ankit Bagadia, Director – Business at BankBazaar, says: “A home loan should not be judged only by whether you can afford the EMI today. Over a 20 to 30-year tenure, your income, expenses and financial priorities are likely to change.”

Most home loans in India carry floating interest rates. If rates rise, either your EMI or your tenure goes up. A job change, a slower salary hike, a medical emergency, or new family responsibilities can add to the pressure too.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Director at Anand Rathi Wealth Limited, says: “The biggest mistake individuals make is assuming that today’s income and expenses will remain the same for the next 20 or 30 years.”

If your income growth slows while your expenses keep rising, that once easy EMI can quietly become your biggest monthly burden. That is why a home loan needs to be judged not just on what you can afford now, but on what you might be dealing with years from now.

You don’t have to borrow the full amount the bank offers

A common mistake buyers make is assuming that if a bank is willing to lend ₹70 lakh or ₹1 crore, it must be safe to borrow that much. But a bank’s view of your finances is not the same as your own.

A bank looks at your income, your existing debt, and its own lending rules to decide how much to offer you. It has no idea what your goals are for the next 10 to 20 years, how your family responsibilities might change, or what big expenses might come up.

Singh explains: “Banks look at your income and existing obligations to decide how much they will lend, but they do not look at your life goals, family health situation, your child’s future education, or your retirement. Their job is to assess repayment risk, not to protect your financial wellbeing.”

That is why bank eligibility alone should not decide your loan amount. Often, a smaller loan and a slightly smaller home is the wiser call. It leaves room in your monthly budget and protects your other financial goals.

Bagadia puts it simply: “Loan eligibility tells you the maximum amount a lender is willing to offer. It should not be treated as the amount you should borrow.”

He adds that a loan decision should leave room not just for the EMI, but for daily expenses, savings, insurance, other loans, and the unexpected. Borrowing below your maximum limit keeps you flexible and makes the EMI easier to manage when times get tough.

So the right question isn’t “how much will the bank lend me.” It’s “even after this loan, can I meet my other responsibilities without stress for years to come?”

The costs people forget when they calculate their EMI

Most buyers focus on one number: the EMI. But the real cost of a home goes well beyond that.

Stamp duty, registration, legal fees, interiors, furniture, moving costs and initial repairs all sit on top of the property price. Then come the yearly costs: maintenance, property tax, insurance. Miss these in your planning, and your monthly budget feels the strain.

Singh notes: “Most people calculate only the EMI and ignore the total cost of owning a home. Stamp duty, registration, legal fees, interior work, and moving costs can add 10-15% on top of the property price, and these need to be saved separately, never pulled from your retirement corpus or emergency fund.”

Many buyers also assume their salary will keep rising fast enough to absorb these costs. That is not always true. Over time, children’s education, healthcare, and caring for elderly parents can eat up a large share of the budget.

Bagadia agrees: “One of the biggest mistakes is calculating affordability using only today’s income and expenses… A home loan should fit comfortably within your future budget, not just your current salary.”

There is one more number people rarely check: the total cost of the loan over its full tenure.

Singh gives an example: “On a ₹40 lakh loan at 9% for 20 years, the EMI is about ₹36,000 per month. But the total amount paid over 20 years is ₹86.4 lakh, meaning ₹46 lakh is paid purely in interest, which is 115% of the original loan amount. Most people never do this math before signing.”

So before signing, look beyond the EMI. Look at the full cost of the loan over 20 to 30 years, and whether it still leaves room for everything else you need to save and spend on.

Run this stress test before you take a home loan

Ten minutes spent stress testing your home loan, before you commit to 20 or 30 years of fixed monthly payments, is probably the smartest thing you can do.

A stress test isn’t about imagining the worst. It’s about asking a few honest questions to see if your EMI would still hold up if life didn’t go to plan.

Ask yourself:

-If home loan rates rise by 1.5% to 2%, can you handle the higher EMI or longer tenure?

-If you lose your job for a few months, or your salary hike is smaller than expected, can you still pay the EMI on time?

-If a medical emergency or a major family expense comes up, can you handle it without missing an EMI?

-Singh echoes this: “Every borrower should stress-test a home loan before signing… Can the EMI still be paid if interest rates rise by 1.5-2%?

-What happens if salary growth is slower than expected or there is a temporary job loss? And can a major medical or family expense be managed without missing an EMI?”

If the answer to any of these is no, your loan amount may be bigger than you can safely handle. A bigger down payment, a smaller home, or a smaller loan are all worth considering.

Bagadia adds: “Before taking a home loan, borrowers should ask a simple question. Will they still be able to repay it if things do not go as planned?”

He also recommends building an emergency fund before you take the loan, one that can cover essential expenses and EMIs for a few months. That cushion is what keeps a loan from turning into a burden when things go wrong. The real test of a home loan doesn’t happen on approval day. It happens when life takes an unexpected turn.

How to keep your home loan from becoming a burden

Everyone’s income, expenses and goals are different, so there’s no single “right” loan amount. But a few rules of thumb can help.

First, don’t use your entire borrowing capacity. Just because your income supports a large EMI today doesn’t mean it will feel that way tomorrow.

Bagadia says: “The goal should not be to borrow the maximum amount you qualify for. It should be to keep the loan comfortable through different stages of life.”

He adds: “As a broad rule of thumb, total EMIs across all loans should generally remain within 40% to 50% of monthly income… Borrowers should also maintain an emergency fund that can cover 6 to 9 months of essential expenses, including EMIs.”

Singh believes a home loan shouldn’t take over your entire financial plan.

“A home loan should fit into a long-term financial plan, not become the financial plan itself.”

He also offers a principle worth remembering: “Income minus Investments equals Expenses, not Income minus Expenses equals Savings.”

In short, invest for retirement, your children’s education and other long-term goals first. Then see how much EMI fits into what’s left. If the loan forces you to stop investing or dip into savings, you have probably borrowed more than you should.

A home is not just a decision for today. It is a commitment for the next two or three decades. So don’t just ask if you can afford the EMI today. Ask if you can repay it without stress even if things change.

Conclusion: Fulfil the dream of owning a home without leaving other dreams unfulfilled

Buying a home is often the biggest financial decision of a person’s life. It’s not just a property purchase. It’s a long-term commitment, and it shouldn’t rest only on the fact that your current salary covers the EMI comfortably.

Your income, expenses, family responsibilities, and circumstances will likely change more than once over the next 20 to 30 years. Ignore that, and the EMI that feels manageable today could eventually eat into your savings, investments and other essentials.

So before you buy, ask yourself a few more questions. Do you have an adequate emergency fund? Could you still pay the EMI if rates rise or your income drops for a while? Will you still be able to invest for retirement, your children’s education and your other goals after taking the loan?

If the answers are yes, a home loan can fit comfortably into your financial plan. If the EMI leaves no room for the unexpected, it’s worth pausing and running the numbers again.

As for Ashish, running this stress test on his own EMI of ₹42,000 made him rework his numbers. He built a bigger emergency fund before signing, and made sure his SIPs kept running alongside the EMI, not after it. That is really what a successful home loan looks like. Not one that’s easy to pay today, but one you can keep paying for the next 20 to 30 years without giving up on everything else you’re saving for.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, investment or legal advice. The views expressed by the experts quoted in the story are their own and are based on general financial planning principles. Individual financial situations, income levels, existing liabilities, risk appetite and long-term goals vary from person to person. Before taking a home loan or making any borrowing decision, readers should carefully assess their own financial circumstances and consult a qualified financial advisor, loan expert or lender, if required.

Home loan eligibility offered by banks or financial institutions indicates the maximum amount a lender is willing to sanction and should not be treated as the ideal borrowing amount. Any loan calculations, EMI illustrations and interest examples used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and may vary depending on factors such as loan amount, interest rate, tenure and lender policies. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions taken by readers based on the information provided in this article.

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