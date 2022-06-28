Volkswagen ID.Aero EV concept revealed: BMW i4, Tesla Model 3 rival

Volkswagen has revealed the ID.Aero electric sedan in its concept avatar. It will be this German automaker’s flagship ID. EV and will take on the likes of the BMW i4, Tesla Model 3, etc.

The all-new Volkswagen ID.Aero electric sedan has made its world premiere in China. It will be this German carmaker’s ID. family flagship EV in the global portfolio. Volkswagen says that its first fully electric sedan will be positioned in the premium mid-size segment. Moreover, ID.Aero’s production version for the Chinese markets is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2023.

Volkswagen is planning to start the production of a European series version in Emden in 2023. Gradually, this fully-electric four-door production model of the sedan will be offered worldwide in the future. The new Volkswagen ID.Aero is the sixth member of the ID. family after the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and the iconic ID. Buzz.

The concept version of the ID.Aero is almost five metres in length and the company claims its design is based on aerodynamic principles. The ID. AERO is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB (Modular Electric Drive Matrix) architecture. This flexible modular platform can be adapted for a range of vehicles, from hatchbacks to the ID. BUZZ van.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.Aero will get a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and it will offer a WLTP-certified range of 620 kilometres on a single charge. Upon launch, this electric sedan will rival the likes of the BMW i4, Tesla Model 3, etc. “With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family,” says Ralf Brandstatter, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

He further added, “A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior. With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US.”

Also Read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Bookings, test drives, delivery timeline explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.