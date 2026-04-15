VinFast launches VF MPV 7 at Rs 24.49 lakh; eyes steady expansion in India

Vietnam’s VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in India, priced at ₹24.49 lakh, targeting the growing 7-seater electric vehicle segment.

Vietnam’s VinFast on Wednesday launched its first electric MPV in India, the VinFast VF MPV 7, priced at ₹24.49 lakh, as it looks to strengthen its presence in the domestic electric vehicle market. It will go directly up against the Mahindra XEV9S, the BYD eMax 7 and the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

The model is aimed at personal buyers seeking a spacious seven-seater EV. The company is also preparing to introduce a fleet-only variant, Limo Green, built on the same platform but positioned with a distinct identity and a lower price point, said Tapan Kumar Ghosh.

ALSO READ Tata Motors hits 1 million CV milestone at Lucknow facility

As part of its broader expansion strategy, VinFast plans to introduce two new products every year in India. While the company has outlined an aggressive rollout pipeline, Ghosh refrained from committing to specific sales targets, noting that volumes are expected to scale up gradually as the portfolio expands across segments.

“In less than a year, we have already introduced multiple products, and this momentum will continue. Every year, we plan to launch two new products to keep the excitement and expand our offering in India,” Ghosh said.

Ownership Incentives

VinFast is also offering incentives to attract buyers, including free public charging through its V-Green network until 2029 and a 75% buyback guarantee after two years on VF MPV 7.

In FY26, VinFast sold fewer than 2,400 vehicles since its India debut in September last year. To support future growth, the automaker is banking on its 50,000 units annual manufacturing capacity which will cater to both domestic demand and exports.

The company is also expanding its retail and service network. It plans to scale up to 75 showrooms by the end of the year up from 50 and establish over 230 service workshops, including third-party facilities, to strengthen its aftersales reach.

In parallel, VinFast is investing in charging infrastructure through partnerships with group companies and fuel retailers.

Two-Wheeler Market Entry

Ghosh said demand is emerging not only from metros but also from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, driven by rising EV awareness and the feasibility of home charging. However, tier-1 cities continue to account for the bulk of its overall sales in FY26.

While India’s EV market is still evolving, VinFast is targeting the ₹15–30 lakh segment, which, according to Ghosh, is the largest in the passenger vehicle market. The company, however, plans to expand into other price bands over time. At present, its offerings—the VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7—are priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹28 lakh.

The company also confirmed its entry into the electric two-wheeler segment in the second half of the year, with a separate dealer network. Ghosh said the strategy for two-wheelers will mirror its passenger vehicle approach, focusing on premium positioning at reasonable prices rather than competing solely on low-cost offerings.

“We are not going to be just at the lowest price point,” he noted, adding that the focus will remain on delivering a strong value proposition.

While the product line-up is still under evaluation, initial launches are likely to include scooters. On the manufacturing front, VinFast plans to begin with completely knocked down (CKD) imports, similar to its four-wheeler strategy, and gradually increase localisation levels as volumes scale up.

Ghosh said localisation will be key to reducing costs and improving competitiveness over time. VinFast’s current localisation levels stand at 15%.