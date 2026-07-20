The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to commission a Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) at the New Jalpaiguri Yard under the Katihar Division, a move aimed at modernising signalling infrastructure and improving operational safety, according to ANI.

The commissioning work will be carried out from July 26 to 28, during which several passenger train services will be cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, rescheduled or regulated.

The upgraded signalling system is expected to strengthen train detection, enhance reliability and ensure smoother operations at one of the busiest railway yards in the region. To facilitate the commissioning work, NFR has announced temporary changes to the schedules of several trains.

Vande Bharat, Rajdhani among trains to be affected

“This advanced signalling system will significantly enhance train detection capabilities, strengthen operational safety, improve reliability and facilitate smoother train movements through one of the busiest railway yards in the region,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

Among the affected services, Train No. 55749/55750 New Jalpaiguri-Haldibari-New Jalpaiguri Passenger will remain cancelled on July 28.

The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express (22301), commencing its journey on July 28, will terminate at Kishanganj, while the stretch between Kishanganj and New Jalpaiguri will remain cancelled. Similarly, the New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express (22302) will originate from Kishanganj, with services between New Jalpaiguri and Kishanganj remaining suspended on the same day.

Rajdhani diversion, rescheduled departures announced

NFR has also rescheduled several long-distance trains. The Silchar-New Delhi Express (14037) will depart two hours later at 9:10 pm on July 27, while the Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru Express (12510) will leave at 7:45 am instead of 6:15 am on July 28. The New Alipurduar-Sealdah Express (13142) will also depart one hour later at 12:50 pm on July 28.

Several premium trains, including 20504/12424 New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 20505/12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, and 20501 Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express, commencing their journeys on July 27, will be diverted via Aluabari Road-Thakurganj-Siliguri-Gulma. During the diversion, these trains will bypass New Jalpaiguri and make a temporary halt at Siliguri Junction.

Additionally, Train No. 15631 Barmer-Guwahati Express, commencing its journey on July 26, may be regulated by around 60 minutes.

“The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said, according to ANI.