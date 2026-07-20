Sensex Nifty 50 today at close: The domestic equity markets closed Monday’s trade on a lower note as heavyweight banking stocks pulled back. The Nifty 50 closed the day 96 points or 0.39% lower at 24,239, while the BSE Sensex settled 442.93 points or 0.57% lower at 77,708.52.

Axis Bank led the fall and was the major loser in the Nifty 50, closing down 5.4%. It was followed by HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Jio Financial Services, Infosys, and many others.

“The collapse of the June ceasefire between the US and Iran has pushed crude prices to touch $90. Markets have started the week on a cautious note, reflecting rising pressure on the global economy. These tensions are expected to persist in the near term as US military actions expand and global travel advisories for US citizens remain in place. This environment is likely to influence central bank policies in H2CY26, with most central banks maintaining a hawkish stance,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments.

It is to be noted that the Nifty Private Bank dropped the most among the sectoral indices, down 2.3%, while the Nifty PSU Bank topped the charts.

Sensex Nifty at 2:30 PM: Indian equity indices continued to trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 was down 82.40 points or 0.34% to trade at 24,252, while the BSE Sensex was down 380 points or 0.49% to trade at 77,772.

However, the Nifty Midcap 100 bucked the trend to trade in the green, up 421 points or 0.67% at 62,849.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Jio Financial Services were the major laggards in the Nifty 50.

Sensex Nifty at 1 PM: At this hour, the Sensex was down 630.37 points, or 0.81%, at 77,521.08, while the Nifty 50 declined 154.50 points, or 0.63%, to 24,179.80.

In the banking space, HDFC Bank was down 4.84%, while Axis Bank fell 5.82%, making them among the biggest losers in today’s trade.

Sensex Nifty at 12 PM: In the afternoon trade, the Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure. The Sensex was down 600.49 points or 0.77% at 77,550.96, while the Nifty declined 150.60 points or 0.62% to 24,183.70.

Sensex Nifty at 11 AM: Indian benchmark indices continued to trade lower in intraday trade. The Sensex was down 483.47 points or 0.62% at 77,667.98, while the Nifty 50 slipped 104.90 points or 0.43% to 24,229.40.

Among the major laggards, Axis Bank declined 4.99%, HDFC Bank fell 4.95%, Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 2.15%, and Maruti Suzuki was down 1.39%.

Sensex Nifty at 10 AM: Indian benchmark indices traded lower in early trade, with the Sensex falling 600.71 points, or 0.77%, to 77,550.74, while the Nifty 50 declined 147.95 points, or 0.61%, to 24,186.35

Sensex Nifty at open: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Monday amid weak global cues and profit booking in banking stocks. The Sensex fell 541.02 points or 0.69% to 77,610.43, while the Nifty 50 declined 128.50 points or 0.53% to 24,205.80 in early trade.

Top gainers

Among the Sensex stocks, Tech Mahindra gained 1.88%, followed by ICICI Bank up 1.88%, Reliance Industries rising 0.99%, HCL Technologies advancing 0.88%, and Bharti Airtel adding 0.59%.

Top losers

On the losing side, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) fell 1.58%, Kotak Mahindra Bank declined 2.46%, HDFC Bank dropped 4.15%, while Axis Bank slipped 4.31% in early trade.

“There are near-term headwinds and tailwinds for the market now. The strongest headwind is Brent crude spiking above $90 on escalating tensions between the US and Iran. If this trend continues, India’s vulnerability to energy shock will resurface with negative implications for the rupee and FPI flows. On the positive side, the weakening of the AI trade continues in markets like the US, South Korea and Taiwan,” said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

“This can make markets like India attractive to the FPIs,” he added.

Sensex, Nifty at pre-open: A new trading week begins with several market-moving triggers lined up for investors. Global market trends, crude oil prices, precious metal rates, and the latest Q1FY27 earnings will be closely watched, while GIFT Nifty is pointing to a cautious opening for Indian equities. At this hour, GIFT Nifty is trading near 24,350.50, down 0.10%

Indian benchmark indices wrapped up last week with strong gains. The Sensex jumped 964.58 points (1.25%) to 78,151.45, while the Nifty advanced 261.55 points (1.09%) to 24,334.30.

Key global and domestic cues for July 20, 2026

Asian Markets

Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday as investors remained cautious due to rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns over expensive artificial intelligence (AI) technology stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 4.03%, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.38%, while Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.30% in early trade.

US stock futures

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the green on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged 22 points, or 0.04%.

US markets on Friday

US markets ended lower on Friday, extending their losses for the week. The S&P 500 fell 1.01% to close at 7,457.69, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4% to 25,520.24 as technology stocks remained under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also slipped 406.55 points, or 0.77%, to finish at 52,146.42.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices moved higher, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rising 1.96% to $84.16 a barrel. Brent crude for August delivery gained 2.37% to $90.23 a barrel, moving above the key $85 mark.

Gold rate today

Gold prices in India remained in focus on Monday. In the international market, spot gold was trading at $4,006 per ounce.

Meanwhile, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August 5, 2026, contract were trading at Rs 1,41,006 per 10 grams in the latest session.

Gold rates in India on Monday stood at Rs 1,43,280 per 10 grams for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,31,340 per 10 grams for 22 karat gold, and Rs 1,07,460 per 10 grams for 18 karat gold.

Silver rate today

In the international market, spot silver traded at $56.77 per ounce.

Meanwhile, on the MCX, silver futures for the September 4, 2026, contract were trading at Rs 2,16,449 per kg in the latest session.

FII, DII data

On July 17, domestic investors continued to add to their equity holdings, with DIIs buying shares worth Rs 1,017.89 crore. Foreign investors took the opposite approach, selling equities worth Rs 376.41 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading at 100.76. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on July 17, with the USD/INR pair settling at 96.28, down 0.08% from the previous close.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

In Friday’s trading session, the leather sector emerged as the top performer, gaining 5.35%. It was followed by asset management companies (AMCs), which rose 2.34%, while private banks and the recycling sector advanced 1.79% each.