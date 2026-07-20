Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Highlights: Braving tear gas and police lathis, thousands of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters marched toward Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated exam paper leaks. On Monday, the Monsoon Session began on a confrontational note as the Opposition raised slogans over the NEET paper leak and highlighted ongoing protests by CJP.
Key updates:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and hailed the successful launch of Vikram-1 by Skyroot Aerospace as a testament to the country’s young talent.
- The PM also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by comparing the potential of India’s 28-year-old youth with Gandhi’s age of 56, saying the younger generation’s aspirations were as boundless as space.
- CJP activists are now slated to meet with Union Minister JP Nadda as protests continued on Monday. Modi had made no mention of the agitation taking place mere metres away from the Parliament.
- Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has called off his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from activist Sonam Wangchuk.
- Hundreds of students and youth activists were stopped by Delhi Police as they marched from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar to join the agitation.
- Visuals shared online showed the police using lathi and baton charges to break up the procession before it could reach the demonstration site. PTI reported that tear gas was also used to disperse protesters.
Bills likely to be tabled during the Monsoon Session
- The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill: The Centre is expected to introduce legislation in the Rajya Sabha today which aims to criminalise acts that obstruct or disrespect the national song “Vande Mataram”, placing it under the same legal protections as the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”.
- FCRA Amendment Bill: It seeks to amend the Act governing acceptance and use of foreign contribution and foreign hospitality to “ensure that such inflows do not adversely affect national interest, public order or national security”. The bill seeks to vest the government with authority to strip the NGOs of their assets if they fail to comply with FCRA registration requirements.
- Income Tax Amendment Bill: This will replace an Ordinance issued last month to exempt foreign investors from income tax on interest earnings and capital gains from investment in government securities (G-secs).
- Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill: It is intended to align the 2006 Act with “the changing MSME landscape” and seeks to “enhance the Ease of Doing Business and bring trust-based regulations in the MSME ecosystem”. It will also “strengthen the mechanism for addressing delayed payments and provide for enforcement of arbitral awards for the MSEs” and and create enabling provisions for States to decide the composition of the Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council.
- Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill: As per the List of Business in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will table it on Monday. This replaces an existing ordinance increasing the maximum strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37.
- Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill: It will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. The proposed legislation seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence.
CJP promises medical, legal aid to injured and detained protesters
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the party will provide medical assistance to injured students and protesters, while its legal team will extend support to those detained during the demonstrations.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says medical assistance will be provided to injured students and protesters, while its legal team will extend support to those who have been detained. pic.twitter.com/qhQetshKMw— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over police lathi charge on protesters
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the Modi government of being "extremely arrogant" over the police lathi charge on protesters. He said the country's youth were "deeply distressed and angry" over repeated failures in the examination system and condemned the use of force against peaceful demonstrators.
Five Delhi Metro stations shut for hours amid CJP protest march
Five Delhi Metro stations in central Delhi remained closed for several hours on Monday as authorities imposed restrictions ahead of the CJP protest march. While stations gradually reopened through the day, some entry and exit gates at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat remained closed, and services on the Violet Line were briefly disrupted due to a technical issue before returning to normal.
Gujarat protests back CJP march, Sonam Wangchuk; 150 detained in Ahmedabad
Protests were held across Gujarat on Monday in support of the CJP march and Sonam Wangchuk. In Ahmedabad, around 150 demonstrators—mostly college students—were detained while protesting alleged irregularities in the education sector and competitive exam paper leaks, with participants demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, PTI reported.
Candlelight march in Panaji backs CJP protest, seeks Pradhan's resignation
A candlelight march was held in Panaji on Monday in support of the CJP's protest in Delhi and activist Sonam Wangchuk. Participants, marching from Miramar Beach to Azad Maidan under the banner of NGO Uzvad, called for a better future for the youth and demanded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the education sector and exam paper leaks.
Sonam Wangchuk stable, remains under close medical supervision
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk remains stable and is receiving treatment at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. While his blood sugar levels continue to be low, other blood parameters have improved with oral rehydration therapy and potassium supplementation. Doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS are closely monitoring his condition.
Sonam Wangchuk health update as at 7 pm on 20th July | Sonam Wangchuk continues to receive medical treatment at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable. Although his blood sugar levels remain on lower side, other blood parameters have shown improvement… pic.twitter.com/w9AopCMc0b— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke briefly faints during Jantar Mantar sit-in
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke briefly fainted during the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday evening and was escorted away by fellow protesters before receiving attention.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke briefly faints during sit-in at Jantar Mantar, escorted away by fellow protesters. pic.twitter.com/H2saj5E0D6— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
CJP continues sit-in at Jantar Mantar
The CJP has continued its sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, with demonstrators remaining at the site and reiterating their demands despite heightened police presence.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP continues their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WBxHwX2YbA
'Dissent is not a crime, brutality is not governance': Mamata Banerjee slams Delhi Police action
Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the alleged police action against protesting youth and students in Delhi and questioned the democratic credentials of the central government.
In a post on X, the former West Bengal CM slammed the use of force on the demonstrators and stated that accountability from the dispensation is non-negotiable.
"I strongly condemn the police brutality unleashed on our youth and students in Delhi today. What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?" Banerjee asked.
I strongly condemn the police brutality unleashed on our youth and students in Delhi today.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2026
What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?
The Nation belongs to its students, its…
Over 50 security personnel injured in clash, multiple cases filed: Delhi Police
News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police sources and said that more than 50 police and paramilitary personnel, including around 10 IPS and DANIPS officers, were injured during the CJP march, adding that suspects are being identified via CCTV and drone footage.
CJP protest, Monsoon Session stall central Delhi traffic; commuters stuck for hours
Traffic at several stretches of central Delhi crawled on Monday, with commuters stuck for hours while covering just a few kilometres as the Cockroach Janata Party staged a protest and Parliament's Monsoon Session began. This comes as thousands of protesters gathered near Parliament Street and tried to march towards Parliament to demand accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, braving lathicharge by security personnel.
Sonam Wangchuk to continue hunger strike till MPs meet CJP leaders
In a post on X, Sonam Wangchuk said that he will continue hunger strike till MPs meet CJP leaders. On the 23rd day of hunger strike, activist Wangchuk remains relentless in seeking accountability from Union Education Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
Day #23— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026
I'll continue my fast........... pic.twitter.com/rfohA8iMkx
'You failed miserably': Dr Gitanjali Angmo attacks Centre over student crackdown, unmet promises
Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, accused authorities of obfuscating truth and misusing power to suppress youth protesting system-wide paper leaks and education failures.
#watch | Delhi: On CJP delegation's meeting with Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Dr Gitanjali Angmo, says, "... This is a movement that has caught the imagination of the entire nation. We have people here from the whole country and there are more… pic.twitter.com/KDvE7QnhL4— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, says BJP government is pouncing on youth
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to X and said "Prime Minister Modi is the most youth-hostile Prime Minister in India's history—so youth-hostile that he can't even demand the resignation of a failed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 152 paper leaks. 7.5 crore students victimized. And not a single guilty person punished. Who got the punishment? The hardworking youth. And when these children raised legitimate questions about education—they were met with batons and detention in response. The criminals who leaked the papers roam free—and the students raising valid issues are dragged around, beaten. This government isn't just failing the youth—it's pouncing on them."
Delhi Police probe viral drone footage of CJP Parliament Street protest
Officials have launched an investigation into the alleged unauthorized drone operation over Parliament Street, warning of legal action for regulatory violations.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said, "The authenticity of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the drone operation are being verified. For this violation of applicable laws and drone regulations, appropriate legal action will be taken."
Amit Shah holds meeting with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid CJP protests
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met Dharmendra Pradhan for nearly four hours in Parliament as the CJP intensified its demonstration demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET exam irregularities, news agency PTI reported.
'False and misleading': Delhi Police refute CJP's allegations of assault on Sonam Wangchuk's wife
Denying viral social media claims made by CJP representatives, Delhi Police issued a formal statement clarifying that personnel did not assault Gitanjali Angmo or pull her hair during the demonstration.
'Maintain peace, ignore rumours': Delhi Police issue appeal to protesters amid clashes
Additional CP/PRO Rajeev Ranjan urged demonstrators to refrain from violence and comply with police directions while advising citizens to rely solely on verified information.
#watch | Delhi | Rajeev Ranjan, Addl CP/PRO Delhi Police says, "Delhi police appeals to all protesters to maintain peace, exercise restraint, and cooperate with the police in ensuring peace and public order. All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful… pic.twitter.com/UeLH1Ej4qz— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Tensions escalated in Central Delhi after CJP protesters threw stones at police personnel deployed along Feroz Shah Road amid the ongoing protest.
#watch | Delhi: Protesters pelt stones at Delhi Police personnel at Feroz Shah Road.#cjpprotest pic.twitter.com/CSCibKGpfT— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
'Black day for democracy': SP MP Dimple Yadav condemns police action on protesting students
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Monday lashed out at the government over the crackdown on student protesters in Delhi, alleging heavy-handed police conduct, unbadged officers in plain clothes, and severe assault on unarmed youth.
#watch | Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says, "Today has been a truly unfortunate day for our country's democracy. I believe it will be remembered as a black day. The students who came today were unarmed. They carried nothing but their bags because they wanted to fight… pic.twitter.com/w4au6mHPeO— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
JP Nadda meets CJP delegation, says 'detailed talks held'
Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday took to X and said that government discussions with the protesters began at 11:50 AM following an initial proposal from the group.
आज सुबह पहली बार प्रदर्शनकारियों की ओर से सरकार के साथ बातचीत करने का प्रस्ताव आया और सुबह 11:50 AM से ही हमारी बातचीत जारी है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2026
सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में मुलाकात हुई। उनके डेलीगेशन के साथ विस्तार से पहले मौखिक चर्चा हुई और उनके द्वारा लगभग 4 बजे मुझे लिखित याचिका दी गई।
मैंने… pic.twitter.com/HLCl20RBSp
'Unacceptable': DMK MP Kanimozhi slams police violence on protesters
Condemning the crackdown on demonstrators, DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the government of using force to dodge valid questions rather than addressing public grievances.
#watch | Delhi | DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "Protest is the most democratic form of expressing the people's opinion, and the questions being raised are valid. Unfortunately, the government does not want to address or answer these questions. Instead, it resorts to violence against the… pic.twitter.com/M4Hh5Yq5r1— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
CJP meets JP Nadda over paper leak demands; calls for Pradhan's sacking unmet
CJP meets JP Nadda over paper leak demands; calls for Pradhan's sacking unmet
In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that he and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda at his residence to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's immediate resignation, adding that while Nadda promised to discuss the matter internally, no concrete commitments were made.
🚨#importantannouncement: @AshutoshRanka and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026
The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no… pic.twitter.com/vzLluczbkV
'Students' future ruined': Arvind Kejriwal backs CJP protesters
Extending support from Punjab, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed police actions and internet shutdowns in Central Delhi, asking where youth should go when exam paper leaks go unaddressed.
Crackdown at protest site: Tents torn down, students removed as police empty stage
The Indian Express reported that security forces move in to fully clear the protest site and remove student protesters.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke not detained, confirms Delhi Police
Countering assertions made by CJP representatives during the 'Sansad Chalo' march, Delhi Police confirmed Dipke remains present at the protest venue.
Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026
Saurav Das alleges police assault on Gitanjali Angmo at Jantar Mantar
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das claimed Delhi Police assaulted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's partner, Gitanjali Angmo, alleging her hair was pulled by Delhi Police during a heavy crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar.
TO BE CLEAR: SONAM WANGCHUK’S PARTNER @GitanjaliAngmo’s HAIR WAS PULLED. SHE WAS ASSAULTED BY THE DELHI POLICE!— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026
BRUTAL CRACKDOWN ONGOING AT JANTAR MANTAR! https://t.co/soRgky8914
Massive crowds block 500m stretch near Janpath Metro Station
A 500-meter stretch near Janpath metro station has come to a standstill as hundreds of CJP protesters fill the area.
Abhijeet Dipke not in detention or arrest: CJP spokesperson
Quoting CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, The Indian Express reported that Abhijeet Dipke is not under detention or arrest. However, Das says there is a huge crowd at Kerala House.
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector injured in stone-pelting near Parliament Street
Security personnel deployed near high-security barricades faced stone-pelting, leaving one Sub-Inspector wounded amid ongoing clearing operations.
#watch | Delhi: A Delhi Police Sub Inspector got injured during a clash with protesters near Parliament Street earlier today— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
He says, "We were standing near barricades, stone was pelted by them (protesters)." #cjpprotest pic.twitter.com/bYUHekFGnG