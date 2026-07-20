20:08 (IST) 20 Jul 2026

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday condemned the alleged police action against protesting youth and students in Delhi and questioned the democratic credentials of the central government.

In a post on X, the former West Bengal CM slammed the use of force on the demonstrators and stated that accountability from the dispensation is non-negotiable.

"I strongly condemn the police brutality unleashed on our youth and students in Delhi today. What kind of government fears its own students? What kind of democracy responds to questions with batons and tear gas instead of dialogue?" Banerjee asked.