Two photographs. Nineteen years apart. One extraordinary football story. As Spain celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph over Argentina, one moment perhaps quickly overshadowed even Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner. Teenage star Lamine Yamal walked across to Lionel Messi, embraced the Argentine captain and exchanged a few quiet words before the medal ceremony.

Within minutes, the image had gone viral across social media, not simply because it featured two of football’s biggest names, but because it completed a story that began nearly two decades earlier.

The picture that football fans never forgot

The embrace instantly reminded supporters of a now-iconic photograph taken in 2007.

During a UNICEF charity calendar shoot organised by Barcelona, a 19-year-old Lionel Messi posed with several babies. One of them was a four-month-old Lamine Yamal, whom Messi gently held while helping bathe him in a small plastic tub.

At the time, it was just another charity photograph.

It remained largely forgotten until Euro 2024, when Yamal’s father shared the image on social media. Within hours, it had become one of football’s most remarkable viral moments, with fans describing it as destiny and dubbing Messi “the man who unknowingly blessed his successor.”

🚨 Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.



One era ends. Another begins. pic.twitter.com/NE16Mu48xr — Sports on Predict (@sportsonpredict) July 19, 2026

Yamal consoling Messi after the final whistle 🥺 pic.twitter.com/VmXNJDTWRG — 🐙 (@_bernacleboy) July 19, 2026

A full-circle moment on football’s biggest stage

Sunday’s World Cup final turned that internet curiosity into one of football’s defining images.

Messi had just suffered a heartbreaking defeat that may prove to be his final World Cup appearance. Yamal, meanwhile, had helped Spain reclaim the sport’s biggest prize while still only 19 years old.

Instead of celebrating with teammates immediately, the Spanish teenager walked over to Messi before the medal ceremony. The two shared a handshake, embraced briefly and exchanged words that television cameras could not hear.

The image immediately spread across social media, with many calling it the symbolic passing of the torch between two generations of football greatness.

Twenty years apart, one shared football story

The contrast is striking. Messi entered the final as arguably the greatest player of his generation, chasing one final World Cup triumph. Yamal arrived as football’s brightest young star, already a European champion with Spain and now a World Cup winner before turning 20.

The age gap between them, just over 20 years, also made history. According to tournament records, it marked the first World Cup final featuring players on opposite sides born more than two decades apart.

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Yamal’s remarkable rise continues

The World Cup triumph adds another milestone to Yamal’s extraordinary early career.

Having already helped Spain win Euro 2024 and established himself as one of Barcelona’s biggest stars, the teenager has now collected football’s two biggest international honours before his 20th birthday.

Messi, meanwhile, leaves the tournament after another outstanding individual campaign, finishing with eight goals and four assists despite Argentina’s defeat in the final. Whether Sunday proved to be Messi’s final appearance at a FIFA World Cup remains unknown.

But the image of him embracing the teenager whose life he unknowingly touched 19 years earlier has already become one of the enduring photographs of World Cup history.