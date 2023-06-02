Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023: Honda Elevate to Maruti Jimny

Check out the top 5 upcoming cars in India in June 2023. The list includes the likes of the 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Honda Elevate, BMW M2 and more.

June is going to be an interesting month for the Indian automotive industry. Buckle up and get ready to dive into a world of exhilaration as some much-awaited cars will make their official debut this month across different price segments. In this article, we have listed the top 5 upcoming cars in India in June 2023.

Upcoming Cars in India in June 2023:

Honda Elevate

The all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its global debut in India on June 6. It will share the platform & mechanicals with the Honda City and come loaded with features, including level-2 ADAS. The Elevate is likely to get two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle strong hybrid unit coupled with two electric motors.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is one of the most anticipated SUVs of this year and its prices will be finally announced on June 7. The Jimny 5-door SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. It will also get an AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

BMW M2

Next on the list, we have the BMW M2. The M2 is one of the sportiest cars from the house of this Bavarian carmaker. Its second-generation model will be launched in India this month. Powering the new BMW M2 will be a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo, inline-six engine that churns out 460 bhp and 550 Nm. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an 8-speed AT.

Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus manual

Volkswagen India will introduce the manual transmission variants of the Taigun and Virtus this month with the 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. This motor churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG as well.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55

Finally, the last car on this list is the Mercedes-AMG SL 55. The Mercedes-Benz SL is making a comeback in India after 12 years and will be launched on June 22. Mercedes-Benz’s SL 55 AMG will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 469 bhp and 700 Nm, paired with a 9-speed AT. It has a top speed of 295 kmph.

