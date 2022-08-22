Explained: Two-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive, front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive. We explain the differences with examples.

At times, one would have heard people talk about drive trains and an assortment of abbreviations associated with them such as 2WD, AWD, 4WD, RWD, and others. While it may seem daunting to understand them, it’s really simple.

Carmakers build vehicles and the engine powers two or more of the vehicle’s wheels, which is associated with the terms mentioned above. Here are the drivetrain terms explained in detail, along with some examples of cars we see every day.

Two-wheel-drive (2WD)

Two-wheel-drive or 2WD means that the engine powers only two wheels of the vehicle, either the front or the rear. Usually, smaller hatchbacks, vehicles made to be fuel efficient, and vehicles made to be cost-effective use a front-wheel-drive setup, while SUVs, off-roaders, and performance-oriented vehicles will have a rear-wheel-drive setup.

A good example of a front-wheel-drive vehicle is the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, which is designed to be fuel-efficient, affordable, and compact. Whereas vehicles such as the recently-launched Mahindra Scorpio Classic uses a rear-wheel-drive setup, although it’s not a 4X4.

Front-wheel-drive and Rear-wheel-drive (FWD & RWD)

Front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive are also two-wheel-drive vehicles, but the term is specific to the wheels driven by the engine. FWD and RWD vehicles follow the same principle as 2WD vehicles.

All-wheel-drive (AWD)

All-wheel-drive refers to when the engine of the car drives all four wheels, either permanently, or part-time. All-wheel-drive vehicles are designed to offer better grip in slippery conditions such as snow, wet roads or sand. AWDs are not designed to go off-road, however, they can manage to an extent.

Performance car manufacturers have also started offering all-wheel-drive setups, as they help with better traction. Some examples of all-wheel-drive performance cars are Porches and Lamborghinis, while the more budget-friendly AWD vehicles include the Renault Duster AWD (now discontinued), Mahindra XUV700, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Four-wheel-drive (4WD)

Four-wheel-drive, or 4WD, or 4X4, refers to a vehicle that has a low-range gearbox that reduces the gear ratio to help deliver better torque to overcome obstacles. The low-range gearbox needs to be manually engaged when needed and is not intended for highway purposes, as they are designed to be driven off-road. When 4WD is not engaged, the vehicle is usually rear-wheel-driven or all-wheel-driven.

Some examples of 4X4s sold in India are the Mahindra Thar, the newly-launched Mahindra Scorpio N, and the Land Rover Defender amongst others. You can read our detailed explanation between all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive, and if the latter suits your lifestyle, you can also check out our top 5 most affordable 4WD and AWD vehicles on sale in India currently.