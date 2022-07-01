Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder makes global debut: Here is what we know

This new mid-size SUV from Toyota will be the company’s most affordable hybrid vehicle in India and will boast of best-in-class mileage.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has taken the covers off the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the latest SUV in the company’s lineup. This new product gets a hybrid powertrain and will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. There is no word on the official launch date yet but Toyota is accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder for Rs 25,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider exterior features

This new SUV from Toyota sports a modern design language and gets a distinct crystal acrylic grille flanked by dual LED DRLs. The bumper houses a skid plate, LED projector headlamps and a big trapezoidal grille. It rides on large, dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and gets a pair of sleek LED tail lamps at the back. There are plenty of colour options to choose from as Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in seven monotone and four dual-tone colour schemes with a black roof.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider interior features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is loaded to the gills with features. It gets an all-digital instrument cluster, a floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, head up display, 360-degree camera and cruise control. Further enhancing the feel of the dual-tone cabin is the presence of ambient lighting and soft-touch materials on the dashboard and doors. It also gets 55+ connected features thanks to Toyota i-Connect, allowing users to pair the car with their smartphone, remotely switch on the engine or even turn on the air conditioning remotely.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider engine and gearbox options

This new SUV will be offered with two powertrain choices. One of them is the 1.5-litre petrol-powered version with a strong hybrid system. The engine delivers a peak output of 91bhp and 122Nm while the electric motor is good for 79bhp and 141Nm. When combined, the engine and motor generate a peak power of 114bhp. This engine comes with an eCVT and can be driven in EV mode as well. As a result of this, Toyota claims that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will deliver the best-in-class mileage.

The second option available to customers is the 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG). The engine can produce a peak power of 100bhp and a peak torque of 135Nm. This engine can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox and will also get the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, making it the first in its segment.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrider safety package

Keeping the safety of customers in mind, Toyota has equipped the Urban Cruiser Hyryder with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, VSC, hill hold control, hill descent control and disc brakes on all four wheels.