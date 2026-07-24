India’s medal hopes in judo took a severe hit just days before competition began in Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with two of the squad’s leading contenders- Tulika Mann and Arun Kumar were ruled out within 48 hours of each other over separate anti-doping issues.

Maan’s suspension is the more high-profile of the two, given her status as one of India’s strongest medal prospects and the highest-profile name to be hit by a whereabouts violation, rather than a positive dope test, ahead of these Games.

What Triggered the Suspension

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) issued a formal notice of provisional suspension under Article 2.4 of the National Anti-Doping Rules (NADR).

The Core Violation: As an elite athlete in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP), Maan is required to submit quarterly location filings and designate a daily 60-minute window for out-of-competition testing via WADA’s ADAMS platform.

The 3-Strike Rule: Accumulating three whereabouts failures, comprising filing errors, missed tests during designated slots, or a combination, within a rolling 12-month period constitutes an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).

Imminent Sanction: Unless Maan successfully overturns the charge in her upcoming NADA disciplinary panel hearing, the violation carries a standard two-year ban.

Double Blow for India’s Judo Delegation

Maan’s exclusion is the second high-profile anti-doping exit to rock the Indian judo camp in less than 48 hours. Fellow judoka Arun Kumar (-73kg) was withdrawn a day earlier after NADA flagged an adverse finding for a prohibited anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition test conducted following his participation at the Qingdao Grand Prix.

Roster Depletion: The Indian judo unit, originally featuring 14 athletes, faces late withdrawals with zero scope to fly in replacement competitors before competition starts on July 31.

Overall Impact: Maan’s removal further trims down India’s total athlete contingent operating in Glasgow.

Tulika Maan’s Career Snapshot

Birmingham 2022: Captured a Silver Medal in the Women’s +78kg heavyweight category, marking her senior multi-sport breakthrough.

Hangzhou Asian Games (2023): Finished 5th place after reaching the bronze-medal playoff via the repechage round.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Qualified as India’s sole representative in judo, exiting in the Round of 32.

At a Glance: Anti-Doping Whereabouts Framework