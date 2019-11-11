Toyota Raize gets sporty TRD package: New aggressive body kit for the Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota’s in-house division Toyota Racing Development or better known as “TRD” have taken the recently introduced Toyota Riaze and given it an aggressive-looking body kit to help the sub-compact SUV stand out from the crowd just that little bit more. The updates to the Raise as a part of the TRD package is focused mostly on the exterior of the car.

The parts designed by TRD see the inclusion of a new front chin spoiler finished in matte black with contrasting red accents. On the side, the skirts are similarly finished with a red accent and the same theme is continued on the rear bumper as well. The front grille is also finished in matte black.

The TRD package will be available in 10 different exterior body colours, all of which are striking to look at. But if that is not something that aligns to your taste, then Modellista’s two different packages on a white palate might be the ones for you.

The designs by Modellista are peculiarly called “Elegant Ice Style” and “Advanced Blast Style”. While both offer subtly different designs, the two body kits like the front and rear bumpers along with the side skirts are essentially stand out more than the TRD packages. Additionally, they feature new alloy wheel designs that go up to 18-inches in size. However, the dual exhaust layout at the back of the car might be a little too much for some as the Raize comes with a tiny 3-cylinder engine.

It is worth noting that while these kits may help raise the little SUV’s sporty appearance, it will lose some of the ground clearance that the Raize offers once equipped with the body kit.