Toyota Hyryder SUV global debut tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

The all-new Toyota Hyryder SUV will make its global debut in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 1, 2022. Check out this Creta, Seltos challenger’s expected price, specs, and features here.

Toyota is all set to introduce its brand new mid-size SUV in the Indian market. Internally codenamed ‘D22’, this Japanese carmaker’s upcoming sport utility vehicle will be officially christened ‘Hyryder’ with an ‘Urban Cruiser’ prefix. The new Toyota Hyryder SUV will make its global debut in India tomorrow. i.e. on July 1, 2022. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Toyota Hyryder: Exterior Design

The upcoming Toyota Hyryder is expected to get a bold front fascia that will draw inspiration from some Lexus models. It is likely to get a slim grille with a thin strip of chrome, flanked by LED DRLs. Its LED headlamps will be positioned lower on the bumper and the SUV will sport a hybrid badge, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and body cladding all around with muscular skid plates.

Toyota Hyryder: Engine and Gearbox

The new Toyota Hyryder is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine that will develop 103 bhp and come paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. It is also expected to get a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol motor that will come mated to an eCVT. This SUV will offer a first-in-segment AWD as well.

Toyota Hyryder: Features, Price and Rivals

The new Toyota Hyryder is expected to get a dual-tone premium dashboard. It will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity options and more. In terms of price, this SUV will be positioned in the sub-Rs 20 lakh space and will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra Scorpio-N, Volkswagen Taigun, etc.

