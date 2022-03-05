Top 5 Electric Cars sold in India in 2021: Nexon EV leads the race

Tata Nexon EV, with a market share of 62 per cent, was the best-selling electric car in the country last year. Check out the list of the top 5 electric cars sold in India in 2021 here!

Electric Cars are gradually becoming very popular in the Indian market. The EV industry in India is still in a nascent stage and we have limited options in the mass-market electric car segment, but it is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth. India’s EV race is spearheaded by Tata Motors and the company enjoyed an 80 per cent market share in the EV segment in 2021. In this article, we will be sharing with you a list of the top 5 electric cars sold in India in 2021!

Top 5 Electric Cars sold in India in 2021:

Tata Nexon EV: 9,111 units

Tata Nexon EV was the best-selling electric car in India in 2021. The company managed to sell 9,111 units of this EV in CY2021. Tata’s Nexon EV gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery coupled with an electric motor that develops 129 hp of power and 245 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to offer a driving range of 312 km per charge and is currently priced from Rs 14.29 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG ZS EV: 2,798 units

Next, with 2,798 units sold in India in CY2021, coming second on the list is the MG ZS EV. MG’s ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offers a claimed driving range of 419 km per charge. Its electric motor churns out 143 hp of power and 353 Nm of peak torque. The MG ZS EV is currently priced from Rs 21.49 lakh, ex-showroom, but its updated version will be launched in India on March 7, 2022.

Tata Tigor EV: 2,611 units

Tata Motors managed to sell 2,611 units of the Tigor EV in 2021. While its old version was only available for fleet customers, the new Tigor EV with Ziptron technology was launched for private buyers in August last year. It gets a 26kWh lithium-ion battery and has a claimed driving range of 306 km per charge. Its electric motor develops 75 hp and 170 Nm of torque. Tata Tigor EV is currently priced from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hyundai Kona Electric: 121 units

Hyundai Kona Electric was the first long-range mass-market EV in India. The South Korean carmaker managed to sell 121 units of Kona Electric in India in 2021. This electric SUV gets a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 452 km per charge. Its electric motor develops 136 hp of power and 395 Nm of torque. The Hyundai Kona Electric is currently priced in India from Rs 23.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra Verito EV: 49 units

Finally, the last car on this list is the Mahindra Verito EV. Mahindra Electric sold 49 units of the Verito EV in India last year. It is worth mentioning that it isn’t available for private buyers. The Mahindra Verito EV gets a 72-volt lithium-ion battery pack and offers a driving range of 110 km per charge. Its electric motor develops 41 hp of power, 91 Nm of torque, and it is currently priced from Rs 10.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Vida’ EV brand launched: First electric scooter coming in July

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.