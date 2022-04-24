Top 5 car maintenance tips for everyone

Keeping a regular check on your tyre pressure not only improves mileage but also prevents early wear and tear or even tyre bursts.

Tell me that you are one of those people that care about your car just like your kid. That those parent-teacher meetings between your car and the service centre are nerve-wracking and a straight-A report card makes you happy! Well, we are on the same boat.



Now for the ones who don’t remember when their car was last taken to the service station or why the rear left tyre suddenly rides funny, below is the list for you to jot down and take notice of the kid on wheels parked under a tree.



It goes without saying that no matter the brand or price bracket, every car deserves some love and care and your vehicle’s owner manual is the first thing that comes in handy. The company guide offers item-wise information about the car. In case you’ve lost the hard copy, the same can be retrieved from the manufacturer’s website. Information like specifications, security, child safety, keys and remote control, fuel and refueling, car care, etc is quite handy via the user manual.

Regularly monitor the tyre pressure



It goes without saying that fit tyres are essential for your vehicle’s health. Therefore, keeping a regular check on your tyre pressure not only improves mileage but also prevents early wear and tear or even tyre bursts. Ideally, every time you fuel up, give a minute to freshen up the tyres as well.

Change oil and oil filter, check the brake fluid

A car has multiple moving parts and it cannot run smoothly without a lubricant. This is where oil and oil filters come into the picture as oil lubricates moving parts and absorbs heat due to friction. After prolonged use, oil and oil filters need to be replaced as dust and other contaminants may accumulate hampering the performance of moving parts.



It is advised to check the brake fluid monthly. Wipe dirt from the master cylinder lid before you open it. If you need fluid, add the type recommended by your car’s maker. Never substitute other fluids, such as transmission or power-steering fluid. And don’t use brake fluid from a previously opened container.

Carry out battery maintenance



Begin with simply keeping your battery clean as dirt can cause the current to drain. Use a damp rag to wipe it and make sure to clean the battery posts or terminals. Avoid keeping the car on when the ignition is off, it harms the life of the battery.

Fix windshield chips



A compromised windshield with chips and cracks not only affects a driver’s vision but is a safety hazard. Make sure that you refrain from driving in such conditions and repair/change the windshield whenever required.



Clean the car’s engine



There isn’t much that one can do to keep the engine clean internally, except for using clean fuel, but one must also clean it externally from time to time. Leaks with dust and debris can damage the engine so use any engine cleaners to wipe the gunk. It also helps in identifying an area of concern.