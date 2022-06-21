Tesla might move to Indonesia, putting India business on hold

A key executive at Tesla, who was leading the company’s effort in India resigned, weeks after the brand put on hold its plans to sell electric cars in India. Sadly, it might be the final nail in the coffin for Tesla’s journey in India.

Tesla seems to have a love-hate relationship with India as rumours are rife that Tesla’s plan to launch in India are ‘as good as dead’. Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk might shift his plans to other markets in Southeast Asia and Indonesia might just be one of them. As per Tesla president Joko Widodo, the Indonesian government has been in conversation with Tesla, Ford and other car companies to set up manufacturing facilities in Indonesia.



Policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, Manuj Khurana tried to persuade the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from 100% allowing Tesla to test the Indian market for its products before going all out and investing in a factory, something that they did in China.



