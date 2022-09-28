Tata Tiago EV launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tata Tiago EV is India’s most affordable electric car and is available in a total of 7 variants.

Tata Motors has launched its next EV offering for India, the Tiago EV, priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards ex-showroom. The Tata Tiago EV adds to the carmaker’s EV portfolio and is also India’s most affordable electric car on sale today. The Tata Tiago EV is available in seven variants.

Battery Pack Charging Option Variant Price 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE Rs 8.49 lakh 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.09 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.99 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Rs 10.79 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.79 lakh Tata Tiago EV pricing (ex-showroom, introductory)

Powering the Tata Tiago EV is either a 19.2 kWh motor or a 24 kWh battery pack that supports fast charging. Tata claims that with a DC fast charger, the battery can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while its fully juiced up, it offers a range of over 300 km.

Compared to the ICE version of the Tiago, the EV gets subtle highlights to make it stand apart. The Tata Tiago EV gets blue highlights on the wheels, front grille, and on fog lamp housings, along with an EV badge on the front.

Inside, the Tata Tiago EV gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, navigation, connected car tech, cruise control, multi-mode regenerative braking, a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio controls, and more.

Safety features include dual airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and other electronic aids to keep occupants safe.

When it comes to competition, the newly-launched Tata Tigor EV has no direct competitors in the Indian market, apart from the Tata Tigor EV, its sedan sibling, and the Tiago CNG, which uses the ICE version’s 1.2-litre petrol engine.