Tata Motors’ October PV sales up 33%, EVs account for 5%

Tata Motors has announced its domestic and international sales numbers today for October 2022 and recorded a year-on-year growth of 15%. The company sold 78,335 vehicles in October 2022 as compared to 67,829 units sold at the same period last year.

Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle (PV) domestic sales for October 2022 is recorded at 45,217 units, up 33% from October 2021 which sold 33,925 units.

Tata Motors’ domestic sales stood at 76,537 in October 2022 and 65,151 in October 2021 recording a steady growth of 17%. The brand has been doing exceptionally well in the Indian market and as per October 2022 sales numbers, the Tata Nexon was the 5th most-selling car on the list whereas the Tata Punch was 8th on the list. The top four positions were taken by Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors was also notably, the second OEM on the list. Read the full car sales list for October 2022 below.

The Tata Nexon sold 14,518 units in October 2022 recording a good year-on-year growth of 58%.

Tata Motors EV sales

Tata Motors sold 4,277 electric vehicles including both domestic and international business (IB) in October 2022 as compared to 1,660 units in October 2021 recording a staggering growth of 158%. The brand launched the Tiago EV in October 2022 at an introductory offer of Rs. 8.49 lakh making it the most affordable EV on sale in India. Tata continues to be the crusader for EVs in India with multiple electric cars on offer such as the Tiago EV, Nexon EV, EV Max and the Tigor EV.

Commercial vehicles

Tata Motors’s total commercial vehicle sales for October 2022 stood at 32,912 recording a decline of 2% as it sold 33,674 units in the same period last year.

Domestic sale of MH&HCV for October 2022 including the number of trucks and buses, stood at 13,251 units. In October 2021, the number was recorded at 11,612 units.