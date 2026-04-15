Tata Motors hits 1 million CV milestone at Lucknow facility

35-year-old facility pivots to EVs, fuel-cell tech with 100,000 units annual capacity

Tata Motors Ltd. on Tuesday rolled out its 1 millionth commercial vehicle from the Lucknow facility, marking 35 years of manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh. The milestone vehicle, a zero-emission electric bus, was flagged off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Tata Motors MD & CEO Girish Wagh, and senior officials were present.

Set up in 1992, the Lucknow plant manufactures trucks and buses across multiple powertrains, including battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles, with an annual capacity of over 100,000 units. Spread over 600 acres, it supports more than 8,000 livelihoods and caters to export markets.

Yogi Adityanath said, “The rollout of 10 lakh trucks and buses from Tata Motors’ Lucknow facility is a moment of pride for the entire state. It is a recognition of the state’s capabilities and immense potential, as well as of its talented people. Our vision is to transform Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy, with industry and entrepreneurs playing a pivotal role in this journey. The state offers a conducive ecosystem for scalable businesses, supported by a vast consumer market, a young, skilled workforce, and seamless connectivity. Tata Motors’ success in Uttar Pradesh reflects the strength of this ecosystem and reinforces our commitment to fostering responsible industrial growth, creating jobs, building skills and advancing sustainable socio-economic development.”

N. Chandrasekaran said, “The production of Tata Motors’ 10th lakh commercial vehicle from its Lucknow facility reflects the strength of our longstanding partnership with Uttar Pradesh. Over more than three decades, this collaboration has demonstrated how industry, government and communities can come together to drive industrial excellence, create livelihoods and build capabilities at scale. We are deeply grateful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the entire state for their continued support and for fostering a progressive, growth-oriented approach. As Uttar Pradesh accelerates its journey towards sustainable and inclusive growth, we remain firmly committed to contributing to its progress and to shaping a future-ready mobility ecosystem.”

The plant runs on 100% renewable power and is CII-certified water positive. It also operates skilling programmes, Kaushalya, Lakshya and Saksham, under a dual training and apprenticeship model, with participation from women and persons with disabilities.

Tata Motors said the facility will continue aligning production with its net-zero 2045 goal, alongside Uttar Pradesh’s 2070 target.