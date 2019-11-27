First Tata Altroz rolls out from Pune plant: Launch scheduled for January 2020

The very first unit of the upcoming Tata Altroz hatchback has rolled out of the Pune manufacturing plant. The Tata Altroz is confirmed to be finally launched in January 2020 as a premium hatchback which will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo. The Altroz was first showcased in concept form as the 45X Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and Tata Motors had stated that it would be based on an all-new platform.

The Tata Altroz is the second model which is based on Tata’s Impact design 2.0 language is based on a new platform which is called the ALFA architecture. The final production model of the Altroz was revealed at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to roll-out yet another class defining product from the plant today. The ALTROZ is our first product that will be launched on the all-new ALFA platform and we believe that it will raise the bar for vehicles across the premium hatchback segment, come 2020. Since the unveiling of the concept in 2018, the anticipation for ALTROZ has always been high. We hope that customers will appreciate the new futuristic design with a host of smart features, many of which are one segment above.”

The Altroz was initially expected to be launched in August 2019, however, Tata Motors delayed the launch of the model to January 2020. Now the model is expected to be launched with a BS6 standard petrol engine borrowed from either the Nexon or the Tigor, although Tata Motors is yet to confirm the exact engine that will power the Altroz. Tata Motors had earlier mentioned that it would discontinue small capacity diesel engines as upgrading them to BS6 emission levels would not be cost-effective. Therefore it is unlikely that the Altroz will be offered with a diesel engine.

Tata is also working on introduced their second all-electric model, with the Nexon EV scheduled to make its official debut in December 2019.