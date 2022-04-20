Skoda Auto expands pre-owned business to over 100 dealerships

As per Skoda, more than 2,500 used cars have been delivered through its certified pre-owned platform.

Skoda Auto has recently been on a product offensive mode in India with the Slavia and Kushaq causing ripples in the market. As a result, the brand has further expanded its business, only this time it is their certified pre-owned, used cars that are now available at over 100 dealerships. As per the brand, more than 2,500 used cars have been delivered through this platform.

The facility allows customers to buy a pre-owned car, sell their existing car of any make, model, and condition or exchange the same and upgrade to a brand new Skoda. Skoda claims that every pre-owned car goes through 115 quality checkpoints in the facility before it is handed over to the new owner. Customers wanting to upgrade to a brand new Skoda also get the benefits of a special Exchange Bonus. Select cars attain the ‘Certified’ badge conforming to the highest level of technical quality, clean titles, and documents and are offered a warranty of up to 1 year and 15,000 kms irrespective of the brands.

The ownership of the car is transferred to the new buyer and a copy of the revised Registration Certificate is made available to the seller of the car.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “Cars, more than any other machine, are likely to have you form an emotional connect. Especially a Skoda. With ‘Certified Pre-Owned’, it is our attempt to ensure all kinds of ŠKODA cars are easily accessible to customers. It is a showcase of our 20+years in India and our long-standing quality and durability. Any customer or fan of Skoda can walk into a certified pre-owned facility or log in to the site. And they will be assured of quality and surety. Be it buying a used Skoda, selling their Skoda, or exchanging for a brand new Skoda.”