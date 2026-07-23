A dark store in a Tier-2 town needs roughly 800 orders a day to break even. In a metro, it needs about 1,300. On paper, that makes Bharat the easier market for quick commerce. In practice, it may be the harder one.



That gap, estimated by Emkay Global, is the arithmetic underpinning quick commerce’s push beyond the metros, and Blinkit is the first major test of whether it holds. Lower rentals, cheaper labour and smaller store formats pull the break-even threshold down by roughly a third. The question is whether demand in these towns clears even that lower bar consistently.

Blinkit enters expansion race from a position of strength

Blinkit enters that race from a position of strength. The Eternal-owned platform is the only major quick commerce company consistently reporting profitability at the operating level, with more than 2,400 dark stores across more than 300 cities. While store additions have moderated to 216 in January-March quarter of FY26 and 200 in April-June quarter of FY27, after a peak of 483 dark stores in the October-December quarter of FY26, it has lifted average daily orders per dark store to about 1,600 and turned a contribution loss of Rs 12.56 per order at the end of FY25 into a profit of Rs 3.08 in Q1FY27. Its average daily orders per dark store also rose to about 1,600, putting the network comfortably above the estimated metro break-even threshold of 1,300 orders a day. Analysts say those gains, backed by Eternal’s cash reserves, give Blinkit the financial flexibility to push deeper into smaller markets than most rivals.

The company, however, has acknowledged that expansion into smaller towns could mean lower net order value per store. The trade-off is already visible. Net average order value fell to Rs 518 in the April-June quarter from Rs 525 in the preceding quarter, which it partly attributed to expansion into smaller towns as well as customers placing more frequent, smaller orders and to much of the new assortment comprising lower-ticket products.

Analysts say the challenge is likely to be structural rather than temporary. With consumers in smaller towns typically making fewer higher-ticket purchases, sustaining enough throughput despite lower net order values per store will determine whether Blinkit’s metro economics can travel beyond them.



What is clear is that not every market can support the same breadth of assortment. At the end of FY26, Blinkit offered around 80,000 stock-keeping units in Delhi-NCR, about 50,000 in the next seven cities and roughly 20,000 beyond the top eight. The divide is likely to widen. While the company sees assortment expansion, geographical expansion and demand densification as its three growth pillars, new premium offerings such as Gourmet stores will remain confined to select locations in the top eight cities, it said. Bharat may get more Blinkit stores, but not necessarily the same Blinkit experience.

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Value may matter more than speed in smaller cities

“Tier-3 consumers prioritise deals and value over delivery speed, which slightly contradicts the core value proposition quick commerce has been selling,” said Pradyumna Nag, founder of Prequate Advisory. In cities where a kirana is minutes away and time is cheaper than money, speed is a weaker sell than price. Satish Meena, advisor at Datum Intelligence, expects competition to intensify as more players chase the same consumers. Amazon plans to expand Amazon Now to more than 300 cities, while Flipkart Minutes has crossed 130 cities through more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centres and plans to reach 1,500 centres across over 180 cities.



Blinkit’s own guidance reflects the caution. Rather than matching that expansion pace, the company has moderated its outlook to more than 60% compound annual growth in net order value over the next three years, against the 100% annual growth it earlier targeted.The company has also encountered challenges unique to smaller towns. Its proposed launch in Shillong was recently halted after the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council denied it a trading licence to protect local grocery stores, highlighting that expansion beyond metros may involve regulatory and political hurdles alongside commercial ones.



For Blinkit, then, Bharat offers cheaper dark stores but potentially harder customers to win. Its next phase of growth will determine whether quick commerce is genuinely a national retail model — or still, fundamentally, a metro habit.