Infosys Q1 Results Updates: Infosys reported Q1FY27 net profit at Rs 7,769 crore, up 12.25% year-on-year (YoY), from Rs 6,921 crore reported in Q1FY26. The IT major posted its Q1FY27 revenue at Rs 48,211 crore, up 14% YoY from Rs 42,279 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, Infosys profit declined 8.61%, while revenue increased 3.90% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Metric Q1FY27 Q4FY26 Q1FY26 Revenue Rs 48,211 crore Rs 46,402 crore Rs 42,279 crore Net Profit Rs 7,769 crore Rs 8,501 crore Rs 6,921 crore Total Employees 328,062 328,594 323,788 Voluntary Attrition (LTM) 13.0% 12.6% 14.4%

Ashiss Kumar Dash to lead Infosys from FY28

One of the major developments for the streets came on the company’s managerial reshuffle as it announced the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate. He will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 1, 2027, after Salil Parekh completes his second term.

The company’s nomination and remuneration committee selected Dash for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. According to Infosys, Dash has focused during his tenure on driving transformation strategies, institutionalising innovation and AI-led re-imagination within his teams, alongside delivering revenue growth for his business group.

“Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength—with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally,” Ashiss Kumar Dash, CEO Designate, Infosys, said.

“My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world. Together with the outstanding leadership team, all my colleagues, customers and partners, I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Infosys’ journey and creating enduring value for all our stakeholders,” he added.

Infosys ADR falls 6% in pre-market opening

Infosys American Depositary Receipts fell around 6% in pre-market trading in New York as the company cut its revenue guidance for FY27 to 1.5%-3% from 1.5%-3.5%.

In early trade on the NYSE, Infosys ADR was quoted at $10.35, down 5.3%.





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