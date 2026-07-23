Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday welcomed the end of Sonam Wangchuk’s 26-day hunger strike, describing it as a ‘moment of relief’ while praising his courage and selflessness. Dipke said Wangchuk’s decision to risk his own life had stirred the conscience of the nation and called his sacrifice extraordinary.
In a post on X, Dipke expressed gratitude to Wangchuk for his determination, saying his life is “far too precious to this country.” He credited the activist’s prolonged fast with drawing national attention to the cause and thanked him for what he described as an inspiring act of commitment and sacrifice.
CJP called for nationwide protests on July 24 urging people to “stand in solidarity with victims of police brutality across India.” Meanwhile, Opposition party MPs, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, headed to Gandhi Smriti in Delhi to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Parliament Session, CJP Protests: Key developments on July 23
- Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi over NEET row and demanded his apology and action.
- Opposition floor leaders met in Kharge’s office to coordinate tactics, including pushing for a discussion under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha.
- JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking political mileage from NEET paper leak controversy rather than acting in students’ interests.
- Sonam Wangchuk said he’s willing to end his indefinite hunger strike if the Centre assures that no force will be used against protesting students and that no FIRs or punitive action will be taken against them.
- Bollywood actor Salman Khan said the alleged paper leak is a serious issue and praised students for peacefully demanding a better education system with the support of their parents.
- INDIA bloc insists Pradhan must resign before any “fair” debate on the NEET leak, while the govt says it is ready to discuss without preconditions.
- CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called Pradhan’s resignation “non-negotiable” and said the Jantar Mantar protest will continue peacefully alongside Sonam Wangchuk’s fast.
- Health Minister JP Nadda urged all parties to stop politicising the issue and called for an in-depth parliamentary discussion on causes, accountability and remedies.
- Protesters gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in support of CJP-led demonstration in Delhi, with Maharashtra political leaders Raj Thackeray, Aaditya and Amit Thackeray joining the protest in solidarity.
- Both Houses saw repeated adjournments, with opposition MPs staging black-clad protests on Parliament premises and demanding an adjournment-motion debate on NEET.
- TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session, even as rebel TMC MPs were given a separate seating arrangement pending formal merger approval.
- Nationwide protests erupted, with Congress and BJP clashing in several states over the NEET row, police action on student demonstrators, and the opposition’s march near PM’s residence.
Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day fast, urges peace and vigilance
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday announced that he had ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh. Wangchuk said his decision came after prolonged negotiations over several conditions and in light of concerns about possible violence across the country.
He also revealed that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either met him or written to him, urging him to end the fast. Wangchuk said he would soon release a separate video explaining the conditions that led to his decision. Meanwhile, he appealed to people to remain vigilant and ensure that no form of violence takes place anywhere.
Abhijeet Dipke says Sonam Wangchuk’s 26-day fast inspired nation; CJP protest to continue
Relief and gratitude marked the end of Sonam Sir’s 26-day hunger strike, with Abhijeet Dipke thanking him for what he described as an extraordinary act of courage and sacrifice. He said the prolonged fast had stirred the conscience of the nation, adding that Sonam’s life is invaluable and that his decision to end the protest has brought a sense of reassurance to supporters.
Dipke also asserted that the Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar will continue despite the hunger strike ending. He said the protest will carry on until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, reiterating the party’s commitment to pursuing its demands through non-violent means.
PM MODI reacts to Sonam ending fast
मैं सोनम जी से आग्रह करता हूँ की वो डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार अपनी दिनचर्या रखें और जल्द से जल्द अपना पुराना वज़न फिर से प्राप्त करें।
मैं प्रभु से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि सोनम जी स्वस्थ रहें।@Wangchuk66 @GitanjaliAngmo
मैं सोनम जी से आग्रह करता हूँ की वो डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार अपनी दिनचर्या रखें और जल्द से जल्द अपना पुराना वज़न फिर से प्राप्त करें।
Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger-strike
VIDEO | Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger-strike in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the hospital.
(Source: Third Party) #sonamwangchuk #hungerstrike pic.twitter.com/JvPJjjTX3h
VIDEO | Sonam Wangchuk breaks his hunger-strike in presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the hospital.
Sonam Wangchuk Ends Fast
Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after 26 days in presence of Union Ministers after PM’s announcement
PM Modi speaks on Instagram
PM Narendra Modi said, 'More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet!'
Government transfers education secretary Vineet Joshi amid NEET protests
Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi shifted to Ministry of Panchayati Raj amid NEET paper-leak fiasco.
Naresh Pal Gangwar appointed as Higher Education Secretary, T K Anil Kumar as School Education Secretary: Officials. pic.twitter.com/bdAwWMzdRi
Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi shifted to Ministry of Panchayati Raj amid NEET paper-leak fiasco.
Delhi University urges students to avoid Jantar Mantar, warns of legal action
Delhi University on Thursday advised students and faculty to stay away from Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful assemblies or demonstrations could invite legal action.
Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can…— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026
Shubman Gill calls for fair opportunities amid NEET leak protests
India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday voiced support for Indian youth amid the ongoing CJP-led protests in the capital. The demonstrations have prompted high-profile appeals emphasising peaceful advocacy, academic integrity, and systemic meritocracy.
"As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully," Gill wrote on his Instagram story.
"Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart. For India's future," he added.
'Peace and only peace is my way': Sonam Wangchuk appeals for calm
Taking to X, Sonam Wangchuk urged protesters to remain peaceful, saying he was saddened by reports that anti-social elements were attempting to provoke violence outside the protest site at Jantar Mantar. Reiterating his commitment to non-violence, he appealed to demonstrators to respond "only with flowers" and preserve the movement's peaceful character.
DAY 26— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 23, 2026
PEACE & ONLY PEACE IS MY WAY…
While at Jantar Mantar the protests remain peaceful I’m pained to learn that elsewhere some antisocial elements are taking advantage of the peaceful protests to provoke violence.
No matter what the other side does our response must only be…
Rahul, Priyanka lead INDIA bloc tribute to Gandhi amid student protests
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to reporters and alleged that "democracy is being destroyed" in the country as she, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and INDIA bloc leaders paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti.
The Opposition leaders reached Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg amid heavy police deployment after their march from Rahul Gandhi's residence witnessed multiple barricades and clashes between Congress workers and Delhi Police.
Delhi Metro reopens 3 stations after 14-hour closure; 13 still shut
Entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations were on Thursday evening reopened after remaining closed for over 14 hours amid the ongoing CJP protest, while 13 other stations continued to remain shut.
Taking to X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Entry gates at Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open."
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026
Entry gates for Mandi House, Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open.
'Dharmendra Pradhan must resign': Surjewala backs CJP protesters
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the Centre of using force to suppress the CJP-led protests, alleging protesters were lathi-charged, denied food and water, and faced internet restrictions. Speaking at Gandhi Smriti, he questioned why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was being protected despite the controversy and demanded his resignation.
#watch | Delhi | At the Gandhi Smriti, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala says, "They (protestors) are being crushed with sticks. By shutting down the internet, their communication with one another is being disrupted. Efforts are also being made to deprive them of food and… pic.twitter.com/jLookxuyED— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Mehbooba Mufti backs CJP protesters, calls it a 'fight to safeguard democracy'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed her support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demonstrating against alleged irregularities in examinations, and described the agitation as a fight to safeguard the Constitution and democracy.
Addressing the protesters at the Jantar Mantar, Mehbooba praised the youth for enduring harsh weather conditions while demanding justice and transparency in the examination process, saying their struggle would discourage corruption, paper leaks and other injustices.
"I salute you all. When I saw on July 20 that some rioters, along with the police, were beating up the protesting youth, even tearing the clothes of our daughters, I said enough is enough, I must go (to Delhi)," she said while addressing the protesters.
(With inputs from PTI)
Student protests hit Connaught Place businesses; sales down 65-70%
Retailers and business owners in central Delhi's Connaught Place (CP) have reported a steep 65% to 70% decline in revenue over two consecutive days as ongoing demonstrations by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) severely disrupted public footfall and transit networks.
Faced with a deteriorating law and order environment during peak evening hours, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) advised shop owners to pull down shutters early at 6:30 PM on Wednesday to prioritise worker and public safety.
(With inputs from ANI.)
Rahul, INDIA bloc leaders visit Gandhi Smriti amid NEET protest; demand Pradhan's removal
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by INDIA bloc leaders, visited Gandhi Smriti in Delhi on Thursday amid the ongoing NEET protest. Paying tribute to students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak and expressing solidarity with those injured during the CJP-led demonstrations, Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
#watch | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves from Gandhi Smriti after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. https://t.co/FV0iaszvO3 pic.twitter.com/F1Cr1xsyvF— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
Sachin Tendulkar backs students amid NEET paper leak row
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday voiced support for students affected by the NEET paper leak controversy, saying hard work should be rewarded and merit must prevail. Emphasising honesty over shortcuts, he urged society to work together to restore students' faith in the examination system and safeguard their aspirations.
July 23, 2026
TN BJP chief says Rahul Gandhi has 'no political standing' amid NEET row
Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has no proper political ground, while alleging that the ongoing protest in Delhi was being triggered by the Communist Party, AAP and other political parties.
Speaking to ANI, Nagendran said, "Delhi protest is triggered by Communist party, AAP and many other parties where CJP is conducting it. Rahul Gandhi doesn't have proper political ground."
"When ever a important bill is brought in Parliament, such protests and violence take place. No students are participating in the protest, but in the name of students the protest is going on in Delhi," he said.
Bombay Bar Association condemns CJP crackdown, offers free legal aid to students
The Bombay Bar Association on Thursday said the use of police force against the students participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation was "deeply disturbing" and unacceptable, while senior city-based lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he would appear for free for any student facing legal action. Over the last three days, Mumbai has witnessed protests by students and activists in several places in support of the CJP's agitation seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak issue.
AAP to support CJP-led nationwide protests
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday extended its support to the nationwide protests called by the CJP regarding its demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Senior party leader Gopal Rai urged party workers to join the demonstrations without carrying party flags or banners. In a video message posted on X, Rai alleged that the BJP-led Centre resorted to a lathi-charge on students participating in the agitation and said the protests were organised over the demand for Pradhan's resignation.
The Union home ministry on Thursday suspended mobile internet services till midnight in the 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar, where the CJP is holding a protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
The order extended the suspension of the services till midnight on Thursday with the approval of the Union Home Secretary under the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024 in the interest of "public safety and averting public emergency".
(With inputs from PTI.)
Anna Hazare demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday asserted that no issue can be resolved through violence, backing the students' demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy, and termed the police lathi charge on protesters in Delhi as "wrong." A day after writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to engage in dialogue with protesting students instead of suppressing dissent, the veteran social activist reiterated that non-violence was the only way to resolve public issues.
"I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that any issue can be resolved through non-violence. Engaging in violence will not solve any problem; violence will only aggravate matters further. Non-violence. I have undertaken 22 fasts-unto-death following non-violence. I have completed 22 fasts, but I never resorted to violence," Hazare told ANI.
Congress, INDIA bloc MPs assemble at Rahul Gandhi's residence
Several leaders of the Congress and INDIA bloc parties assembled at Rahul Gandhi's residence on Thursday and are likely to hold a joint protest against the alleged "police brutality" on students. However, it was not immediately clear if they would hold a march or express their solidarity with the protesting students in any other form.
The MPs were said to be deliberating their strategy to strongly raise the issue of alleged police brutality from the streets to Parliament.
CJP clash: Injured Delhi Cops allege targeted attacks by 'anti-social elements'
Delhi Police Inspector Nandkishor, who was injured during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest near Jantar Mantar, on Thursday alleged that he was attacked by nearly 150 people and claimed that "anti-social elements" specifically targeted police and other uniformed personnel during the violence that erupted as protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, ANI reported.
Recalling the incident, Nandkishor said he had reported for night duty and was making his way to the protest site on foot when he was attacked.
"I was on night duty at Jantar Mantar. The crowds were so intense, I couldn't find a place to park... When I arrived at Sansad Marg, there was a crowd of about 2,500 people there. Then they suddenly got angry and came towards me, saying tear gas shells had been fired... Then they kicked me from behind and started punching me. There were about 150 people who attacked me," he told ANI.
From Salman Khan to Kamal Haasan: Film stars rally behind CJP students protest
Mainstream stars from India's showbiz industry, which is often accused of staying silent on important issues, have joined the chorus of support for students who faced police action during protests demanding reform in education system.
Salman became the first of the Khan troika, also including Shah Rukh and Aamir, to speak out in favour of students in a carefully worded statement where he hailed the demand of the youth for better education while cautioning against the "andolan" being hijacked politically.
"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote on X on Wednesday night.
Spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the exam system, including NEET paper leaks, spiralled into violence on Monday in Delhi and in other cities too with police using batons and teargas shells.
"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically...," Salman wrote.
Kareena said, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be."
"...When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use," she wrote in an emotional social media statement.
(With inputs from PTI)
Govt should reach out directly for talks: CJP's Saurav Das
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue.
"Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet," Das told ANI.
CJP calls nationwide protest on July 24
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has called for a nationwide protest on July 24, urging supporters, student unions and civil society groups to hold peaceful demonstrations across districts in solidarity with those it claims were victims of police brutality during recent protests.
‼️Nationwide Call For Peaceful Protest‼️ pic.twitter.com/D2jte841z2— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026
'Mafia behind NEET exam leak': Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday joined the Student Federation of India (SFI)'s protest march to Lok Bhavan, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the acceptance of its charter of demands.
Addressing the gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan alleged a "mafia" behind the NEET-UG paper leak, and also criticised the Delhi Police's action against protesters in Delhi on July 20.
'Accept students' demands, remove minister': Akhilesh Yadav
Pointing out that conducting re-examinations is an admission of paper leaks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for affected families.
#watch | Lucknow | Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "The government should accept the demands of the students and the youth. The minister himself admitted that there was irregularity in the examination, which is why the NEET examination had to be conducted again. He… pic.twitter.com/TCdpbsx1QF— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2026
CJP seeks permission to hold rally in Kolkata on Friday
The Kolkata Police received two emails seeking permission to hold a rally in the city under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday, a senior police officer said. Appropriate action will be taken after verifying the authenticity of the emails, the officer said on Thursday.
The two communications, dated July 19 and July 21, were sent to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), respectively, seeking their approval to organise the march.