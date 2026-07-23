18:22 (IST) 23 Jul 2026

Mainstream stars from India's showbiz industry, which is often accused of staying silent on important issues, have joined the chorus of support for students who faced police action during protests demanding reform in education system.

Salman became the first of the Khan troika, also including Shah Rukh and Aamir, to speak out in favour of students in a carefully worded statement where he hailed the demand of the youth for better education while cautioning against the "andolan" being hijacked politically.

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them," the actor wrote on X on Wednesday night.

Spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the exam system, including NEET paper leaks, spiralled into violence on Monday in Delhi and in other cities too with police using batons and teargas shells.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically...," Salman wrote.

Kareena said, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be."

"...When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use," she wrote in an emotional social media statement.

(With inputs from PTI)