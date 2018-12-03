Sad news as India’s name disappears from Formula 1: Goodbye Force India

It might have been easy to foresee this conclusion, but for Indian Formula One fans who had the pleasure of seeing a team with the country’s name was a matter of pride. The Force India name will disappear from F1 as of next year in India. As of next season, the Formula One team which was recently sold to Canadian Lawrence Stroll is likely to enter the season under the name Racing Point Formula One according to a list that was published by the FIA on Friday.

According to the team's list that was published by the FIA on Friday, the name of the team will be Racing Point UK Ltd, while the Chassis is being listed as Racing Point. Bringing an end to an idealistic decade since 2008 that the Force India contingent took to the Formula One track, backed by liquor baron Vijay Mallya and the Sahara India Group. Vijay Mallya had then, spearhead the acquisition of then Spyker F1. Late last season, the team went into administration only to be acquired by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll. Last season, however, there was no official team name change as they continued under the name Racing Point Force India. What’s most interesting is the Roster for the drivers, with Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll taking top spots.

That aside, other team names have also gone for a change with Ferrari re-entering this year underScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and Haas becomes Rich Energy Haas F1 team to reflect sponsorship arrangements. New faces on the track, too, this year as F2 champion George Russell will take on the grid in a Williams F1 car and Lando Norris will enter with Mclaren. Coming back to F1 after a stunning 8-year sabbatical is Polish driver Robert Kubica.



