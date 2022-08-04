Rolls Royce goes electric! RR Spectre EV interior spied

Rolls Royce is yet to give out any info on battery, range or power, but it is expected to churn around 600 horsepower. If true, the Spectre EV might become the quickest Rolls-Royce ever!

The interior of the new Rolls Royce Spectre EV has been revealed in a series of spy pictures leaked online. As per the new images, it seems that the Spectre EV will feature a typical Rolls-Royce interior and it retains the knobs and switches from its original designs.

Picture credit autopix

However, do not associate the presence of knobs on the Rolls Royce with ancient technology as the Spectre EV continues to have a host of screens too. It seems like this luxury automaker has adapted the new BMW iDrive 8 infotainment software. Although on the Spectre EV, they seem to be a little curved.

Despite the subtle changes, the interior of the Spectre EV looks quite like the Wraith. However, it will share the same Architecture of Luxury platform that also underpins the Phantom and Cullinan. So expect the new EV to get the most advanced and exclusive features.

Rolls Royce is yet to give out any info on battery, range or power, but it is expected to churn around 600 horsepower. If true, the Spectre EV might become the quickest Rolls-Royce ever! Battery capacity is likely to be a little larger than the 102 kWh pack that powers the BMW i7. So expect the WLTP range of 593 kms on one charge.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre EV is expected to be revealed in 2023 and will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.