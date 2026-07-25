Heavy rainfall has disrupted normal life in several parts of Gujarat, with flooding affecting roads and traffic movement.

Amid the worsening situation, the Ahmedabad District Police on Saturday announced the temporary closure of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam Highway after rising water levels made the route unsafe for vehicles, according to news agency ANI.

The Ahmedabad District Police said no vehicles will be allowed to use the highway until water levels recede and the road is declared safe for travel. Police said the decision was taken after excessive water flow submerged parts of the highway, posing a risk to commuters.

Traffic Suspended between Sanand and Viramgam

As per the reports, traffic has been suspended between Sanand and Viramgam in both directions after the Ahmedabad District Police temporarily closed the highway due to excessive water flow.

“No vehicle from Sanand to Viramgam and Viramgam to Sanand is safe to ply over it. We are closing the entire highway for the time being,” the Ahmedabad District Police said, as quoted by ANI.

Red alert continues in Ahmedabad

According to ANI reports, a red alert remains in place for Ahmedabad district as heavy rain continues to affect several parts of Gujarat. The rain has caused flooding and waterlogging in many areas, while road connectivity has also been affected.

Authorities have asked people to stay alert, avoid travelling on flooded roads unless necessary, and follow updates issued by the local administration.

Dholka and Viramgam receive highest rainfall

Ahmedabad District Collector Bhavya Verma said the rain situation in the district is currently under control despite the spell of heavy rainfall. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said Dholka and Viramgam received the highest rainfall in the district over the last 24 hours.

Verma added that officials are closely monitoring both areas. He also said there has been no rainfall in Dholka and Viramgam over the past eight hours, offering some relief to the administration.