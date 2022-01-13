Renault India achieves 1 lakh unit export milestone: Details

Renault India has achieved the 1 lakh unit export milestone. The company currently exports made in India Renault cars like Kwid, Triber, and Kiger to 14 countries across Asia and Africa.

Renault India has marked the beginning of 2022 on a high note by achieving a new milestone. The company has announced that it has achieved the milestone of 1 lakh exports from its Tamil Nadu plant. According to the carmaker, 1 lakh export is a significant milestone in Renault’s ‘Make in India’ journey as it demonstrates the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Renault India began local manufacturing at Oragadam near Chennai in the year 2010. The Indian subsidiary of this French carmaker commenced exporting the made-in-India vehicles in 2012 with the Renault Duster SUV. It was followed by the Kwid in 2016 and currently, the company exports the new Renault Kiger, Kwid, and the Triber MPV. These Renault cars are exported to 14 international countries across SAARC, Asia Pacific, Indian Oceanic Region, South Africa, and East Africa region.

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “India is a very important market for Renault Group and we have always laid concerted focus on building capabilities and supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative. This 1 lakh export milestone is a significant feat as it is a testament of our product focus that encompasses our expertise in constant innovation and in-depth knowledge of customer needs and reflects the customers’ confidence around the world in the quality, engineering and technology of our products.”

He further added, “Our expansion strategy is focused on further strengthening our presence in India, driving growth momentum across our product portfolio and continue playing an important role in making Indian products popular and aspirational in the international markets.” Renault’s last major launch in India was the Kiger sub-compact SUV. It was launched in early 2021 and the company recently started exporting it to Nepal and South Africa too.

