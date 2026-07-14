Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Brezza

Introduced in 2016, the Brezza has been among Maruti Suzuki’s most successful utility vehicles and has played a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence in the SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday commenced bookings for the new Brezza, as the country’s largest carmaker looks to reinforce its position in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment with an updated version of one of its best-selling models.

Customers can book the new Brezza at Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealerships across the country or through the company’s website by paying a booking amount of ₹11,000, the automaker said.

The company, however, did not disclose the launch date, pricing or detailed specifications of the updated SUV. It said the new Brezza will introduce “new-age features”.

However, according to sources, Brezza is set to debut later this month and is expected to get exterior and interior updates, new features like ADAS and an additional turbo-petrol engine option.

Introduced in 2016, the Brezza has been among Maruti Suzuki’s most successful utility vehicles and has played a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence in the SUV segment.

According to the company, the model has sold more than 1.4 million units over the past decade and is India’s highest-selling compact SUV, based on JATO Dynamics data covering February 2015 to May 2026.

“In 2026, The New Brezza will represent a perfect synthesis of customer’s love and unlock a new dimension of excitement. We invite customers to book the New Brezza today and be among the first to experience it,” Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The Brezza competes in one of the country’s most crowded compact SUV segments, taking on rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The segment has witnessed intense competition in recent years as manufacturers continue to add premium features, enhanced safety technologies and multiple powertrain options to attract buyers.

The booking announcement also underscores Maruti Suzuki’s continued focus on strengthening its SUV portfolio, which includes the Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny, as consumer preference increasingly shifts towards sport utility vehicles.