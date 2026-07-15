Nifty 50, Sensex today at close: Indian benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s session with modest gains. The Sensex closed 130.49 points higher, or 0.17%, at 77,185.43, while the Nifty settled 26.45 points, or 0.11%, higher at 24,078.50.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, up 2.96%, Eternal 2.85%, State Bank of India 1.45%, Tech Mahindra 1.30%, and Bajaj Finance 1.28%.

On the losing side, Power Grid Corporation declined 1.73%, Tata Steel 1.59%, Larsen & Toubro 1.40%, Infosys 1.33%, and NTPC 1.12%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 3:00 PM: At 3 pm, the benchmark indices were trading higher, with the Sensex gaining 137.92 points, or 0.18%, to 77,192.69, while the Nifty rose 26.10 points, or 0.11%, to 24,078.15.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 1:00 PM: At this hour, the benchmark indices were trading flat, with the Sensex up 100 points or 0.14% at 77,100, while the Nifty fell 4.25 points or 0.02% to trade at beolow 24,100.

Among the Sensex gainers at this hour were Eternal, up 2.99%, UltraTech Cement 2.56%, Bajaj Finance 1.94%, IndiGo 1.72%, and State Bank of India 1.61%. On the losing side, Bajaj Finserv declined 0.79%, Hindustan Unilever 0.83%, Infosys 1.16%, and Power Grid Corporation 1.87%.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at 11:25 AM: The domesic equity indices continued to trade in the green. The nifty 50 was up 130.55 points or 0.54% to trade at 24,182.60, while the 30-stock basket was up 486.72 points or 0.63% to trade at 77,541.66.

Shriram Finance, UltraTech Cement, Eternal, IndiGo, and HDFC Life Insurance remained the top give gainers in the Nifty 50.

Nifty 50, Sensex today at open: Indian equity markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note, but IT stocks fell following IBM’s earnings. The Nifty 50 opened the trade 108 points or 0.45% higher at 24,160, while the BSE Sensex surged 363.53 points or 0.47% to open at 77,418.47.

Shriram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, and SBI Life Insurance were the top five gainers in the Nifty 50.

Kusumgar IPO Listing: The shares of Kusumgar have hit the secondary market with a premium of 35.80% to trade at Rs 569 for the first time. The stock hit the BSE at a premium of 38.19% to its issue price to change hands at Rs 574.

Share market today ahead of opening, July 15: The global markets are trading on a higher note as a boost in chip stocks takes over the US-Iran tension. Despite crude oil prices jumping above the $85 a barrel mark, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a higher start for Indian markets, up 30 points or 0.12%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 0.66% lower at 24,052, while the BSE Sensex surged 0.72% to close at 77,054.94.

Key global and domestic cues for July 15, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened Wednesday’s trade on a higher note. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 0.6%, while the Topix rose 0.53%. South Korea’s Kospi shot up 6.5%, and the small-cap Kosdaq rocketed 4.9%. Futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index stood at 24,407, higher than its last close of 24,340.73.

US indices

US stock futures tied to benchmarks are trading in the green on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged 13 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.37%.

On Tuesday, the US stock market was boosted by semiconductor stocks after June inflation data came in weaker than expected. The S&P 500 finished up 0.38% at 7,543.59, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9% to end the day at 26,107.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up just 9.63 points, or 0.02%, at 52,508.27.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 1.42% higher at $80.47 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 1.83% higher at $86.28, surpassing the psychologically important level of $85. On COMEX, crude prices jumped 1.4% to trade at $80.45 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,062.50 an ounce, down 0.18%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,42,730 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 1.7% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,42,480 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,07,047.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.21% higher at $59.23 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 2.72%% to Rs 2.23 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 739.69 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 2,927.71 crore on July 14, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.07% lower at 100.87. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.60% to close at 96.20 to the dollar on July 14.

Top sectors in Tuesday’s trade

The Solar sector’s stocks surged the most in Tuesday’s trade, rising 1.8% in market capitalisation. Further, Power stocks were followed by the Plastics sector stocks, which were further followed by the Aluminium stocks. However, the Aquaculture sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.6%.