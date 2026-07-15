Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to send the Kalyani family dispute to mediation before allowing the litigation to run its course is more than a procedural order. It is a recognition that some corporate conflicts are too important to be left entirely to the courts.

Whether the mediation succeeds is, for the moment, beside the point. It may. It may not. Families that have spent years accumulating grievances do not suddenly discover harmony because a retired judge occupies the middle seat. But the attempt itself matters because it acknowledges a simple reality: once a business family starts litigating in public, everyone loses a little.

The family loses privacy; the company loses focus; investors lose certainty; employees lose confidence; and customers and lenders begin to ask questions that have nothing to do with the quality of the products being sold. Corporate India has accumulated enough experience over the past three decades to know this.

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Family businesses remain the backbone of Indian capitalism. Depending on the definition used, they account for well over half of listed companies by value and an even larger share of employment. Their strengths are obvious: long-term ownership, entrepreneurial instinct, and the ability to take decisions without quarterly-market anxieties. Their weakness is equally obvious. Ownership, management, and family relationships coexist under one roof. When one breaks down, the other two rarely remain unaffected.

That is why mediation deserves to be viewed not merely as an alternative dispute-resolution mechanism but as an instrument of economic governance. The legal system is designed to establish rights. Mediation is designed to preserve relationships. The distinction is important.

Courts decide who is right. Families often need a way to continue living — and sometimes working — with one another after the dispute ends. This is hardly a new insight.

Perhaps the best-known corporate mediation in modern business history was the settlement between the Dassler brothers in Germany. Adi and Rudolf Dassler never reconciled personally after splitting the family shoe business in the late 1940s. But negotiated arrangements over trademarks, assets, and territories allowed two companies — Adidas and Puma — to survive and eventually flourish instead of spending decades destroying each other in court.

Closer home, the Ambani settlement of 2005 was not court-directed mediation in the formal sense. Yet it remains one of India’s clearest demonstrations of why negotiated settlements matter. The division of the Reliance empire under the guidance of Kokilaben Ambani allowed two competing business groups to move forward. One may debate the commercial merits of the partition. Few would argue that years of courtroom warfare would have created greater value.

The opposite examples are equally instructive. The Singh brothers’ dispute over Ranbaxy and Fortis consumed years of litigation, arbitration, and regulatory proceedings across jurisdictions. By the time the legal dust began to settle, enormous shareholder value had evaporated, management attention had been diverted, and reputations had suffered lasting damage. The courtroom produced judgments. It did not restore value.

Internationally, the Gucci family feud offers an even starker lesson. Internal battles over ownership eventually weakened the family sufficiently for outside investors to take control. The business survived but family control did not.

One, of course, need not romanticise mediation. It is not therapy. Nor is it a guarantee of justice. Some disputes involve allegations serious enough that courts must intervene decisively. Others become impossible because trust has broken down beyond repair. Mediation should never become a mechanism for burying wrongdoing or coercing weaker parties into unequal settlements.

Yet these are exceptions rather than the rule. Most family business disputes begin not with fraud but with ambiguity: succession plans left unwritten, governance structures inadequately defined, overlapping roles between ownership and management, or differing visions for the future. By the time these disagreements reach the courts, they have acquired legal language. Their origins are often deeply personal.

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That is precisely where mediation has an advantage. It allows parties to discuss interests rather than merely legal positions. A judge can determine whether a clause has been violated. A mediator can ask whether the clause itself still serves the family or the business.

The real beneficiaries, however, are often people who never enter the mediation room. Listed companies owe duties not only to promoters but also to minority shareholders. Every month spent in public litigation creates uncertainty over capital allocation, strategic decisions, leadership succession, and managerial continuity. Boards become cautious. Executives postpone decisions and investors apply what might be called a family discount to valuations. Markets dislike uncertainty and family litigation manufactures it.

The Supreme Court’s intervention therefore reflects a broader evolution in commercial jurisprudence. Courts are increasingly recognising that the objective is not simply to dispose of cases but, where possible, to preserve productive enterprises.

India’s mediation law, enacted in 2023, was an important step in that direction. Yet legislation alone cannot change corporate behaviour. Business families themselves must begin to treat mediation as the first conversation rather than the last desperate attempt before judgment.

That, in turn, requires a shift in mindset. Family constitutions should contain mediation clauses. Independent boards should encourage structured dispute resolution before disagreements become public litigation. Professional advisers should be rewarded not merely for winning cases but for preventing them.

Corporate governance is often discussed in terms of independent directors, audit committees, and disclosure standards. Those are essential. But governance also includes something less measurable: the ability of owners to resolve disagreements without damaging the enterprise they inherited or built.

The Kalyani mediation may or may not succeed. No outsider can predict that. But the Supreme Court has sent a useful signal nonetheless. In family capitalism, victory in court can sometimes be indistinguishable from defeat in business. The law can divide assets. Only dialogue has any chance of preserving value.