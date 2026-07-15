Didier Deschamps walked into the post-match press conference with his World Cup dream over and his tenure as France coach almost certainly coming to an end.

France had arrived in Dallas believing they were two wins away from another world title. Instead, Spain delivered a composed 2-0 victory that booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and left Les Bleus preparing for Saturday’s third-place play-off.

The result also appears set to mark the closing chapter of Deschamps’ remarkable spell in charge of France.

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‘First of all, it’s our fault’: Deschamps

Deschamps repeatedly returned to what he believed was the real reason behind the defeat.

“The players are devastated because we had a lot of ambition,” he said.

“But first of all, it’s our fault. I don’t want to blame anyone.”

“There were situations that went against us. But the main reason is that we were below our level. We faced a team that mastered the game. We were less dangerous offensively than we could have been.”

He also urged against judging his team purely on one disappointing evening.

“I don’t want to throw away everything we’ve done because of this match. But on this match, Spain showed something more.”

Deschamps questions officiating

There was one moment during the media interaction when Deschamps briefly turned his attention towards the officials.

“I’ll ask a loaded question and I won’t answer it,” he said. “Was the referee at the level required to officiate a World Cup semi-final?”

France believed several key decisions went against them during the match, including the penalty awarded to Spain in the opening half and moments where they felt the officiating lacked consistency.

But the veteran coach stopped well short of blaming the referee for France’s elimination.

Spain cut France off where it mattered

France’s attack never really found its rhythm. Throughout the tournament, much of their creativity had flowed through Michael Olise, whose movement between midfield and attack repeatedly unlocked defences. Spain made sure that avenue disappeared.

Rodri and Spain’s midfield closed central passing lanes almost immediately, forcing France into wide areas where they struggled to create meaningful chances.

Olise completed only 26 of his 34 passes and failed to complete a successful dribble, a reflection of how effectively Spain crowded him out every time he tried to turn.

Without that creative link, France’s attack became increasingly disconnected. Ousmane Dembele rarely found space to isolate defenders, Bradley Barcola struggled to stretch Spain’s back line, while substitute Desire Doue failed to inject the urgency France desperately needed.

Kylian Mbappe, who entered the match among the tournament’s leading scorers, spent long periods waiting for service that simply never arrived.

Midfield battle decided the contest

Spain’s control was built long before they reached France’s penalty area.

Adrien Rabiot picked up an early booking that appeared to limit his aggression for the remainder of the game, while Aurelien Tchouameni, returning after injury, never quite looked comfortable.

Spain exploited those weaknesses. Their midfield dictated possession, slowed the game when necessary and accelerated whenever gaps appeared. France, by contrast, spent much of the evening reacting rather than controlling.

The goals reflected that balance of play rather than isolated mistakes. Spain’s opener from the penalty spot and Pedro Porro’s second-half finish came after sustained periods of territorial dominance.

A difficult ending to an extraordinary era

Whatever the debate around refereeing, Deschamps himself acknowledged the bigger picture. France were beaten by the better team. Spain controlled possession, neutralised France’s biggest attacking threats and created the clearer chances.

If Saturday’s third-place play-off proves to be Deschamps’ final match in charge, he departs as one of France’s greatest coaches, a World Cup winner in 2018, runner-up in 2022 and once again among the last four in 2026.

But on a difficult night in Dallas, even that remarkable record could not disguise the fact that Spain were simply superior when it mattered most.